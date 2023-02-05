One-time Zardari confidant Zulfikar Mirza ‘not planning PPP comeback’

HYDERABAD: As the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) makes hectic efforts to bolster its ranks in the lead-up to general elections, the rumour mill is active about the possibility that Dr Zulfikar Mirza — a one-time close confidant of Asif Ali Zardari — may also be “planning to come back to the party’s fold”.

Dr Mirza, who is now a part of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), had a bitter falling out with the former president in 2011 due to PPP’s growing proximity to MQM at the time. Since then, the two have remained at loggerheads and the distance between them is said to have grown considerably.

Speculations regarding Dr Mirza’s probable return to the PPP fold came after the Sindh ruling party swept by-polls in Badin on Jan 15, but PPP rankers in the district are not ready to accept the former loyalist’s return.Ajiz Dhamra, PPP Sindh’s information secretary, termed these reports as mere hearsay “being spread by people in Dr Mirza’s inner circle”.

When contacted, a member of the Mirza family told Dawn that both Dr Mirza and former NA speaker Fehmida Mirza — who currently sits on the opposition benches in the National Assembly — had no plans to join the PPP. “These rumours are being deliberately disseminated,” the family member said, claiming that they were also speaking for Dr Mirza. Despite multiple attempts, Zulfikar Mirza could not be reached for comment .The rumours were lent some credence when a probable visit of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to Badin and Hyderabad was announced. However, the PPP leader said the party chairperson might visit Badin to thank locals for supporting the PPP in the LG polls.

Family sources say rumours being spread by elements within PPP

The roots of this speculation can be traced back to the run-up to local bodies elections in Badin. At the time, Dr Mirza addressed a rally in Tando Bago wherein he acknowledged that there were speculations regarding a “compromise” between Dr Mirza with Asif Zardari. “Whether or not I settle issues with Mr Zardari, I will not sit down with thieves backed by the Zardaris,”

Dr Mirza had said during the rally.

For a PPP leader hailing from Badin, this speech and the subsequent silence provided fuel to rumour mills. Due to his silence over the issue, an impression was created that Dr Mirza might join the PPP, but there is “no space” for the former loyalist in the party.

“The leadership believes Dr Mirza went too far in criticism of party leaders after he parted ways with it in 2011” the PPP leader claimed. MPA Hasnain Mirza, son of the GDA leader, also rubbished these rumours and said the Mirzas were not turncoats. He, however, accused the PPP of ignoring his constituency —Tando Bago — while doling out flood aid.

Split with PPP

Dr Zulfikar Mirza, who studied at Cadet College Petaro with Asif Ali Zardari was a close associate of slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto. He was also the in-charge of her security on the eve of BB’s homecoming on Oct 18, 2007 — the day she landed in Karachi.

In 2011, he parted ways with the PPP because of its growing ties with MQM, particularly its founder Altaf Hussain.

Following his exit from the party, Dr Mirza turned on his former bosses and criticised the party as well as its ally MQM in “unprecedented” press conferences he addressed at press clubs in Karachi and Hyderabad. After that day, he never stopped — Mr Zardari remained his primary target.

In response, the PPP government in Sindh booked him in half a dozen cases in 2015.

Electoral showdown with PPP

On Jan 15, PPP swept elections in Badin, grabbing the district council, two municipal committees and eight town committees. In the LG polls, the PPP won 36 out of 64 seats in the district council. The GDA won three seats.

Similarly, the PPP won 12 wards in Badin Municipal Committee while the GDA and the PTI emerged victorious in one ward each. Similarly, 11 out of 12 wards in the Matli Municipal Committee were clinched by PPP.

Dr Mirza was also a force to be reckoned with in 2015. PPP had won 36 seats out of 68 district council seats while Dr Mirza’s group won 32 seats that year. The Mirza group also clinched the Badin Municipal Committee, comprising 14 wards. The former loyalist lost in the Matli municipal committee, but his candidates emerged victorious in Pangrio and Nindo Shahar town committees in 2015. It may be noted that his thumping success came on the heels of “unprecedented” back-to-back pressers against the MQM and PPP in Aug 2011.

In the 2018 polls, his wife Dr Fehmida Mirza and son Barrister Hasnain Mirza won a national and a provincial assembly seat each.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2023