Minerals are Balochistan’s assets: CM

Saleem Shahid Published January 29, 2023

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Saturday said the precious minerals existing in the province were assets of Balochistan and guarantee of a bright future for the next generation.

The chief minister, who presided over a meeting on mineral resources, vowed to safeguard the interests of the province. He said the provincial government had already protected the rights of the people in the Reko Diq project.

“We have to make all the decisions regarding our mineral reserves carefully for the development of the province and prosperity of the people of Balochistan,” Mr Bizenjo said.

“By using our mineral resources in the true sense, we could make the future of our generations safe and bright. This would be our responsibility and that of every incoming government as well,” he added.

The chief minister said a strategy should be formulated for giving the benefits of the mineral resources to the province and its people. There should not be any delinquency in that regard, he added.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2023

