Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Adani loses crown of ‘Asia’s richest man’

Agencies Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 07:01am

BENGALURU: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday lost his position as the richest person of Asia, as shares of his listed companies slide further as a rout in his companies deepened to $86 billion, while his empire fights allegations of serious fraud made in a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Wednesday’s stock losses saw Adani slipping to 15th on Forbes rich list with an estimated net worth of $75.1 billion, below rival Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd who ranks ninth with a net worth of $83.7 billion.

Before the critical report by short-seller Hindenburg, Adani had ranked third.

The losses mark a dramatic setback for Adani, the school-dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with stock values of his businesses that include ports, airports, mining, cement and power. Now, the tycoon is fighting to stabilise his companies and defend his reputation.

“The kind of fall that we are seeing in Adani stocks is scary,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Mumbai-based Profitmart Securities.

Shares in Adani Enterprises, often described as the incubator of Adani businesses, plunged 28 per cent on Wednesday, bringing its losses since the Hindenburg report to more than $18 billion. Adani Ports

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...