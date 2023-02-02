Islamabad police register sedition case against another former PTI MNA

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a sedition case against a former member of National Assembly (MNA) from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The case was registered with the women police station of the capital against former MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan in response to a complaint lodged by Magistrate Abdul Hadi.

According to the first information report (FIR), while replying to a question asked by an anchorperson on a news channel, Ms Khan said she saw her city Peshawar in the worst condition during the regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Criticising generals, she said there were other big cities, like Lahore and cantonment areas in Punjab and Taliban should be sent there.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were always targeted and not Sindh or Punjab, she added.

In response, the anchorperson said he did not expect such a reply from her, the FIR said, adding that the motive behind the interview of Shandana Gulzar Khan was to spread anarchy, mischief, anxiety and fear in the country.

Besides, it added, she wanted to spread rebellion, enmity and racism and create division among provinces and regions on an ethnic basis.

She linked terrorists with provinces, parties and institutions aiming to spread unrest and provincial bias in the country, it said, adding that she tried to destroy peace of the country, and created hatred and dissatisfaction among people against the government.

