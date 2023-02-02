DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Islamabad police register sedition case against another former PTI MNA

Munawer Azeem Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 10:17am

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered a sedition case against a former member of National Assembly (MNA) from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The case was registered with the women police station of the capital against former MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan in response to a complaint lodged by Magistrate Abdul Hadi.

According to the first information report (FIR), while replying to a question asked by an anchorperson on a news channel, Ms Khan said she saw her city Peshawar in the worst condition during the regime of Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Criticising generals, she said there were other big cities, like Lahore and cantonment areas in Punjab and Taliban should be sent there.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were always targeted and not Sindh or Punjab, she added.

In response, the anchorperson said he did not expect such a reply from her, the FIR said, adding that the motive behind the interview of Shandana Gulzar Khan was to spread anarchy, mischief, anxiety and fear in the country.

Besides, it added, she wanted to spread rebellion, enmity and racism and create division among provinces and regions on an ethnic basis.

She linked terrorists with provinces, parties and institutions aiming to spread unrest and provincial bias in the country, it said, adding that she tried to destroy peace of the country, and created hatred and dissatisfaction among people against the government.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...