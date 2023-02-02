DAWN.COM Logo

Parents of APS victims seek NAP implementation

Bureau Report Published February 2, 2023

PESHAWAR: Parents of the martyred students of the Army Public School on Wednesday demanded of the government to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

They said that the NAP was devised in consultation with all the stakeholders after the gruesome attack on the APS in which 148 students and staff members were martyred.

The parents gathered at the memorial of the APS victims outside the Archives Library here to express solidarity with the victims of the suicide attack on a mosque inside the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

The parents recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the martyred and the wounded policemen.

They also lit candles on the APS memorial.

“We have also planned to approach the Supreme Court for implementation of the National Action Plan,” president of Shuhada-i-APS Forum Ajoon Khan told Dawn.

He said that if NAP implementation was further delayed, the parents of the APS martyrs would set up a protest camp outside the building of the apex court.

He demanded of the government to expose the elements involved in the brutal attack on the mosque.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

