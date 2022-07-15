DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 15, 2022

Parents of APS martyrs move Peshawar High Court over govt-TTP parleys

Bureau Report Published July 15, 2022 - Updated July 15, 2022 10:46am

PESHAWAR: Mothers of five of the students and teachers assassinated by militants in the 2014 Peshawar Army Public School attack have moved Peshawar High Court against the ongoing negotiations between the government and proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and sought directives for the government against ‘taking any step of reconciliation with the outfit without taking them into confidence’.

A bench consisting of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued a notice to the interior secretary asking him to respond to the petition, jointly filed by the mothers of four slain students and a woman teacher, on the next date of hearing to be fixed later.

The petitioners included Falak Naz, mother of students Noorullah and Saifullah, Shahana, mother of Asfand Khan, Seema, mother of Aimal Khan, and Zulaikha, mother of teacher Sadia Gul.

Advocate Ajoon Khan, who is the father of slain student Asfand Khan, appeared for the petitioners and contended that they were direct victims of the brutal act of killing innocent students and some of their teachers at the APS by the TTP militants, so negotiating with the outfit by the government without redressing their grievances would be a destruction of the justice system in the country.

Seek orders for govt to take them into confidence; PHC issues notice to interior secy for response to petition

The respondents in the petition are the defence ministry through its secretary, interior ministry through its secretary, federal government through law secretary, and focal person of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Mr Ajoon requested the court to issue directives to the government not to take any step of reconciliation with the TTP without taking his clients on board.

He said that the petitioners were the victim of one of the most brutal incident occurred in this country as a consequence of which minor students in large number were martyred.

The lawyer said that from time to time, families of the APS martyrs had protested and raised voice against the campus carnage not only in Peshawar but in other cities, including Islamabad, as well.

He added that the petitioners had also appeared and put forward their grievances before a one-member Judicial Commission consisting of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, which was probing the matter on the order of the Supreme Court.

Mr Ajoon said the judicial commission had completed its probe and submitted its report to the apex court including its findings and recommendations. He added that some of the reservations of the petitioners had now been pending before the Supreme Court and they had regularly been appearing before it.

The counsel said his clients learned through print, electronic and social media that the federal government had started dialogue with the TTP and that only the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which was heading the coalition government, had exclusively started it without taking into confidence other stakeholders.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party had objected to the negotiations and had demanded a joint sitting of parliament for discussing the matter.

Mr Ajoon, however, said instead of joint sitting the government had only convened meeting of a National Assembly standing committee to satisfy its coalition partner, whereas the victims of the APS carnage were completely ignored.

He contended that if any compromise took place between the government and the TTP without taking the stakeholders, especially the aggrieved parents of the slain students, into confidence, it would tarnish the country’s image across the world.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bolton’s disclosure
15 Jul, 2022

Bolton’s disclosure

THE fact that the US has been involved in regime change for decades is perhaps the worst kept secret in the realm of...
Setting boundaries
Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Setting boundaries

Armed forces should never have gotten involved in activities that are a distraction from their core responsibility.
Antimicrobial resistance
15 Jul, 2022

Antimicrobial resistance

THE World Health Organisation’s call for accelerating the development of vaccines to prevent infections caused by...
The people bomb
14 Jul, 2022

The people bomb

WE are fighting a losing battle, slipping inexorably towards a dystopian future where want and deprivation will be...
Election discontent
14 Jul, 2022

Election discontent

IT is getting difficult to keep track of what the PTI wants us to believe about the July 17 by-elections in Punjab....
Modern-day slavery
Updated 14 Jul, 2022

Modern-day slavery

The fact is that those who murder and torture children must be punished under the fullest extent of the law.