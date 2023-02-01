Bombs, grenades seized in Bajaur raid

BAJAUR: The authorities claimed on Tuesday to have recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), seven rocket-propelled grenades and fuses in Mamond tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border here.

The recovery was made during an intelligence-based operation conducted jointly by a team of police and Bajaur Scouts, according to a statement issued from the district police officer’s office in Khar.

It said the IEDs and grenades were hidden there by some miscreants for the purpose of sabotage.

The statement further said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the miscreants.

Besides, the statement said search and strike operations were continuing against miscreants by the police and security forces along the Pak-Afghan border.

Meanwhile, five people were injured when a car and a rickshaw collided on the Khar bypass road on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 statement, five persons travelling in the rickshaw were critically injured, and were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

The injured were identified as Noor Islam, Noor Mohamnad, Sher Zameen, Ishaq and Adil Yousaf.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2023