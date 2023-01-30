DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

17 killed, 83 injured in blast at Peshawar Police Lines mosque

Sirajuddin | Arif Hayat Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 02:42pm
<p>A blast was reported at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A blast was reported at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area. — DawnNewsTV

At least 17 people were killed and 83 injured in a blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured persons were in critical condition.

Dawn.com’s correspondent at the blast site said the explosion took place at around 1:40pm as Zuhr prayers were being offered. He said personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squads were present inside the mosque.

The reporter said a portion of the building had collapsed and several people — especially those standing in the front row during the prayers — were believed to be under it.

Visuals run on television channels showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

So far, it is unclear whether a bomb was planted in the mosque or if it was a suicide attack.

On the other hand, the police have closed roads leading to the Red Zone.

In a tweet after the blast was reported, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the “terrorist suicide attack” in Peshawar and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.

“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” he added.

The last major incident of such a nature had taken place in Peshawar last year, when a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque in Kocha Risaldar area claimed 63 lives.

Security high-alert in Islamabad

Islamabad Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions for a “security high-alert” to be placed in the capital, a tweet by Islamabad Police said.

It said that security at all entry and exit points of the city has been increased and monitoring was being done through the “Safe City” system.

The police added that snipers had been placed at “important points and buildings” and the police were provided with thermal imaging facilities.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
Updated 30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

Muslim extremists and terrorist outfits are emboldened by hateful acts.
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...