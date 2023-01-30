17 killed, 83 injured in blast at Peshawar Police Lines mosque

At least 17 people were killed and 83 injured in a blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured persons were in critical condition.

Dawn.com’s correspondent at the blast site said the explosion took place at around 1:40pm as Zuhr prayers were being offered. He said personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squads were present inside the mosque.

The reporter said a portion of the building had collapsed and several people — especially those standing in the front row during the prayers — were believed to be under it.

Visuals run on television channels showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

So far, it is unclear whether a bomb was planted in the mosque or if it was a suicide attack.

On the other hand, the police have closed roads leading to the Red Zone.

In a tweet after the blast was reported, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the “terrorist suicide attack” in Peshawar and expressed sympathies with the families of the victims.

“It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” he added.

The last major incident of such a nature had taken place in Peshawar last year, when a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque in Kocha Risaldar area claimed 63 lives.

Security high-alert in Islamabad

Islamabad Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions for a “security high-alert” to be placed in the capital, a tweet by Islamabad Police said.

It said that security at all entry and exit points of the city has been increased and monitoring was being done through the “Safe City” system.

The police added that snipers had been placed at “important points and buildings” and the police were provided with thermal imaging facilities.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.