PPP accuses Imran of ‘providing medical facilities’ to militants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday accused Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of “seeking support from militants and providing them with medical facilities at his Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital”.

In a statement issued by the party spokesperson, the Sindh ruling party expressed displeasure at the remarks made by the PTI chairman wherein he alleged that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari along with others has allegedly hatched a ‘Plan C’ to kill him.

The PPP said that the statement of Imran Khan has put the lives of all PPP leaders in danger.“Imran Khan is playing a dangerous game by levelling allegations against Asif Zardari,” said PPP spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Imran, under a conspiracy, has put the life of PPP leadership in danger,” the PPP leader added. Mr Kundi said some statements of Imran Khan were on the record in which he had allegedly favoured terrorists. “PPP has always condemned terrorists but Imran arranged medical treatment for them at his hospital,” he added.

Last week, former prime minister Imran Khan, who is recovering at his Lahore residence following a gun attack on him near Wazirabad last year, had accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of being part of a conspiracy to ‘get rid of him’.

He had alleged that after “two” failed attempts on his life, the four people — who he has previously claimed to have hatched a conspiracy to kill him — along with the PPP leader, have now prepared a “Plan C” to eliminate him.

In reaction to Mr Khan’s allegations, the PPP leaders in a press conference vowed to sue him and said that a legal notice will also be served to the PTI chief for his “baseless” allegations.

In a joint news conference held to respond to Imran Khan’s accusations, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira had lashed out at Imran Khan, saying that the PTI chief had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice. It demanded he rescinded his allegations.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023