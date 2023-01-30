DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

Bilawal lands in Moscow on two-day official visit

Syed Irfan Raza | Anwar Iqbal Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 08:23am
<p>Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Moscow on Sunday on a two-day official visit. — MOFA/Twitter</p>

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Moscow on Sunday on a two-day official visit. — MOFA/Twitter

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Moscow on Sunday on a two-day official visit.

The foreign minister and Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar are also expected in Washington soon as part of Pakistan’s effort to re-engage with the US.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Mr Bhutto-Zardari was received by senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and other embassy officials.

According to the Foreign Office, Mr Bhutto-Zardari is visiting the Russian Federation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on Monday (today) for official talks.

Foreign minister also invited to Washington

On Jan 19, a Russian delegation led by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov visited Islamabad to discuss ways to improve bilateral economic and trade relations, with a focus on providing oil and gas to Pakistan at discounted rates.

The Russian minister said Pakistan could pay for energy purchases from Russia in the currencies of “friendly countries”.

Speaking to Dawn, Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari said: “I’ve been invited to speak at the international luncheon of the annual National Prayer Breakfast and will make an in-and-out trip for that.”

Trade talks

As for Commerce Minister Qamar’s visit to the United States, the dates have not yet been finalised, but he is expected to reach Washington late next month. His visit involves a major development: the revival of the ministerial-level talks on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

TIFA provides strategic frameworks and principles for dialogue on trade and investment issues between the United States and its partners.

Mr Qamar will represent Pakistan at these talks, while US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai will lead the American delegation. USTR is a cabinet-level position.

The last meeting between trade officials of the two countries was held in March 2022 in Islamabad, where Assistant US Trade Representative Christopher Wilson announced Pakistan and the US had decided to relaunch the TIFA process.

Although the foreign minister is expected at a non-governmental event — the prayer breakfast, Pakistan wants to avail this opportunity to reach out to US officials.

The prayer breakfast, which is addressed by the US president, has an added importance this year, as it will be the first to be organised by the US Congress because of the event’s increasing importance.

Senator Mark Pryor, an Arkansas Democrat, said members of Congress, the president, vice president and other administration officials and their guests are invited to this year’s breakfast, which will be held on Thursday at the visitors’ centre at the Capitol.

The foreign minister is also expected to visit New York in March to attend a UN-sponsored conference on Muslim women, being held on Pakistan’s initiative. The conference is expected on March 8.

He is also likely to attend another UN event in New York on March 15 to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

In Washington, however, the focus remains on the foreign and commerce ministers’ visit that Pakistani observers hope would help ease pressures on the ailing national economy.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

REPEATED acts of Islamophobia in Europe over the past few days vividly illustrate the fact that the continent has a...
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...