DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2023

Dar announces 35-rupee hike in petrol price

Dawn.com Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 11:31am
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday morning announced an Rs35 increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, which will be applicable from 11am today.

In a televised address, Dar said that speculation was rife on social media regarding an Rs50 increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. “Because of this, we have received reports of artificial shortages in the market.”

Fuel prices as of Jan 29, 11am:

  • Petrol: Rs249.80 per litre
  • High-speed diesel: Rs262.80 per litre
  • Kerosene oil: Rs 189.83 per litre
  • Light diesel oil: Rs187 per litre

“The Pakistani rupee saw devaluation last week […] and now we are seeing an 11 per cent increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market,” he said.

The minister recalled that in the last four months, from October to Jan 29, the price of petrol was not increased. In fact, he went on, the prices of diesel and kerosene oil were decreased.

“Despite international prices and rupee devaluation, on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we have decided to increase the minimum price of these four products.

“We have decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by Rs35. The price of Kerosene oil and light diesel oil has been increased by Rs18,” Dar said, adding that the new prices will come into effect at 11am today.

The minister further hoped that the announcement of new prices would dispel rumours about petrol supplies running dry.

Long queues at petrol pumps across the country

Ahead of Dar’s announcement, on Saturday, rum­ours of a massive hike in petrol prices resulted in long queues at petrol pumps in many parts of the country.

Reports shared on social media had said that the prices of petrol and diesel were expected to go up by anywhere bet­ween Rs45 to Rs80 on Feb 1.

“We saw a report on soc­ial media that oil prices will go up due to the surge in the dollar’s value and int­ernational petroleum rates,” Hassan, who queued at a petrol pump, had told Dawn.

Meanwhile, petrol was available at only 20 per cent of the pum­ps in Gujranwala, while severe shortages were also repo­rted in Rah­im Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot and Faisalabad, Geo News had reported.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...
IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...