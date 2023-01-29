DAWN.COM Logo

At least 39 dead as passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: official

Ismail Sasoli Published January 29, 2023 Updated January 29, 2023 10:12am
<p>Rescue operation underway to pull out passengers from under a coach in Balochistan’s Lasbela. — Photo by author</p>

Rescue operation underway to pull out passengers from under a coach in Balochistan’s Lasbela. — Photo by author

<p>The photo shows the reins of a passenger bus after it fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday. — Photo by author</p>

The photo shows the reins of a passenger bus after it fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday. — Photo by author

At least 39 people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, while confirming the incident, told Dawn.com that the vehicle, with nearly 48 passengers on board, was travelling from Quetta to Karachi.

“Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” he said.

Anjum added that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive. However, he feared that the number of casualties could increase.

Meanwhile, Saad Edhi of Edhi Foundation told Dawn.com that 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far, adding that they have been moved to the hospital.

More to follow

