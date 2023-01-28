DAWN.COM Logo

Danish politician commits another provocative, sacrilegious act

Dawn Report Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 08:31am
<p>Police secure the area in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, where Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan had announced his plan to burn a copy of the Holy Quran on Friday over Ankara’s refusal to let Sweden and Finland join Nato.—AFP</p>

KARACHI: In yet another provocative act on Friday, far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark, Anadolu Agency reported.

The incident took place days after Paludan, the leader of Denmark’s far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), committed a similar act outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Jan 21.

Several Muslim countries, including Pakistan and Turkiye, have condemned the provocative incident in the strongest terms .

On Friday, Paludan burned the holy scripture with a helmet on his head just across from the Islamic Society mosque after noon prayers in the Dortheavej district of Copenhagen.

The notables of the congregation advised those coming out of the mosque to leave the area to avoid provocation.

Turkiye summons Denmark’s envoy; protests in Pakistan, Afghanistan

The Danish police closed the street, while strict security measures were in place around the mosque.

Khalid al-Subeyhi, a Palestinian mosque volunteer, said Paludan has carried out provocative acts in front of many mosques in Denmark for more than two years.

“Our message to him is: ‘Don’t do this, this is not freedom of expression. This is a provocation for the Danish Muslim minority’,” he urged.

Paludan has announced on his social media account that he would also carry out the act in front of the Turkish and Russian embassies.

Soon after the incident, Turkish authorities summoned Denmark’s ambassador to condemn the sacrilegious act which Paludan committed over Ankara’s refusal to let Sweden and Finland join Nato, AFP reported.

A decision by the Swedish police to allow Paludan to stage a similar protest in Stockholm last week had prompted Turkey to postpone planned Nato accession talks with Sweden and Finland.

A Turkish diplomatic source said the Danish ambassador was summoned to protest Denmark’s “unacceptable” attitude towards Paludan’s actions.

Swedish leaders have also condemned Paludan’s action, but defended their country’s broad acceptance of free speech.

Protest rallies

Thousands attended demonstrations held across Pakistan and Afghanistan to protest the desecration of the Holy Quran.

In Lahore, at least 5,000 people held a march organised by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, AFP reported.

They were chanting “Holy Quran is printed in our hearts” and “I am a protector of the Holy Quran”.

Similar protests were also held in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Hyder­abad, Multan and Quetta.

Demonstrations have also broken out in Afghanistan and Iraq, while Indonesia summoned Sweden’s envoy and Egypt called for a boycott of Swedish and Dutch products.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

