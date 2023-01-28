DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 28, 2023

Security withdrawn from Imran’s Banigala residence

Munawer Azeem Published January 28, 2023 Updated January 28, 2023 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: The government has withdrawn security from the residence of former premier Imran Khan at Banigala and called back police personnel and paramilitary troops.

Police’s public relations officer (PRO) confirmed that security in and around the former premier’s residence at Banigala has been lifted. Mr Khan has a private residence in Banigala but he has not been residing in Islamabad since several months, he added.

In their absence, Islamabad police or police of other provinces cannot be deployed, the PRO added. Officers of the capital police said that over 250 personnel of the capital, KP and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police along with Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers were deployed with the former premier. Besides, four vehicles and 23 personnel of the capital police and a vehicle and five FC personnel have been dedicated to accompany him during his movement, they added.

After change of the regime, KP and GB police were called to Banigala House for internal and outer security along with FC, they said, adding that the capital police and Rangers were deployed around the house with some distance and roads leading towards it.

Earlier, in August 2022, the interior ministry asked the KP and GB governments to withdraw security being provided to the former premier at his Banigala residence without any requisition or rules of engagement without a proper command structure. In this regard, separate letters were sent to chief secretaries and inspector generals of police (IGPs) of both provinces.

The letter said that under the cabinet’s decision, Islamabad’s threat assessment committee considered Mr Khan’s case at its 18th meeting held on August 2022 and was informed that police personnel from KP and GB were also deployed at Banigala.

The civil administration called civil armed forces under “a specific process which is in vogue and in the knowledge of all stakeholders” and stressed that armed personnel were deployed at the PTI chief’s residence “without any requisition or rules of engagement with no proper command structure, which could lead to any untoward incident”.

“Therefore, the committee unanimously recommended that the respective command of above-mentioned departments be approached to withdraw the forces from the jurisdiction of the ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory),” it said.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF package
Updated 28 Jan, 2023

IMF package

While it is crucial to seek immediate IMF funding to shore up its reserves, the govt shouldn’t focus only on short-term relief.
Dar unpegged
28 Jan, 2023

Dar unpegged

IT is over. Nearly four months after Ishaq Dar descended on the cash-strapped economy with some decidedly outlandish...
Lurking hazards
28 Jan, 2023

Lurking hazards

OVERSIGHT of illegal industrial activity occurring within residential areas in the country is weak, especially in...
Election time
Updated 27 Jan, 2023

Election time

There are concerns whether the ECP will be sufficiently able to protect the integrity of elections if they are held under partisan governments.
SCO invite
27 Jan, 2023

SCO invite

THOUGH India’s invitation to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation events in Goa later this ...
Call to arms
27 Jan, 2023

Call to arms

ONE way the state abdicates responsibility in Pakistan is by farming out its functions to the private sector. In ...