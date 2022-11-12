DAWN.COM Logo

Imran’s security beefed up

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 12, 2022

LAHORE: Security of former prime minister Imran Khan has been beefed up in the wake of an attempt on his life during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march around a week ago and after an alert issued by the police ‘s Special Branch.

In this regard, concrete blocks have been placed around Khan’s Zaman Park residence, where he is recuperating from the bullet wounds he suffered in a firing incident at Wazirbabad.

Police check-posts have also been set up on the entry and exit points of Zaman Park and record of the visitors to the locality is also being maintained by Punjab government.

A special contingent of commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reached here on Friday to take charge of his security, while the number of local police personnel has been increased with the inclusion of policewomen, to frisk the women visitors coming to inquire after the PTI chairman.

Kasim and Sulaiman, sons of Imran Khan, had also arrived here from London a day ago to see their injured father.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022

Comments (3)
NeutralUmpire
Nov 12, 2022 11:05am
More tighter security please. We almost lost a gem, our only hope to get rid of the shackles of slavery.
HAJI
Nov 12, 2022 11:05am
They don't come from the main gate and knock on the door.
ComfortablyNumb
Nov 12, 2022 11:07am
Emperor Nazi!
