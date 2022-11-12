Imran’s security beefed up

LAHORE: Security of former prime minister Imran Khan has been beefed up in the wake of an attempt on his life during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf long march around a week ago and after an alert issued by the police ‘s Special Branch.

In this regard, concrete blocks have been placed around Khan’s Zaman Park residence, where he is recuperating from the bullet wounds he suffered in a firing incident at Wazirbabad.

Police check-posts have also been set up on the entry and exit points of Zaman Park and record of the visitors to the locality is also being maintained by Punjab government.

A special contingent of commandos from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reached here on Friday to take charge of his security, while the number of local police personnel has been increased with the inclusion of policewomen, to frisk the women visitors coming to inquire after the PTI chairman.

Kasim and Sulaiman, sons of Imran Khan, had also arrived here from London a day ago to see their injured father.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022