Massive victories for India, Argentina in hockey World Cup

ROURKELA: Hosts India and Argentina recorded thumping victories in the first round of classification matches of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The day’s opening game, South Africa overwhelmed Malaysia 6-3.For the Africans, Bradley Sherwood (ninth minute, 57th), Guy Morgan (17th, penalty corner), Nqobile Ntuli (26th), Keenan Jorne (43rd) and Mustaphaa Cassiem (44th, penalty stroke) scored the goals while Razie Rahim (35th penalty corner, 45th penalty stroke) and Firhan Ashari (57th) found the back of the net for Malaysia.

South Africa in the next round of classification matches face hosts India who later in the day outclassed Japan 8-0 while Malaysia meet Japan.

The next game of the day between Wales and France turned out to be a competitive contest, which ended 2-2 after regulation time.

ROURKELA: A Malaysian player in action during their World Cup classification match against South Africa at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on Thursday. —courtesy FIH

The former opened the scoring through Luke Hawker in the tenth minute, followed by the latter’s equaliser five minutes later by Corentin Sellier. In the 21st, the French gained the lead, with Sellier scoring his brace.

Meanwhile, a ruthless Argentina side bulldozed Chile 8-0 with Nicolas della Torre (ninth, penalty corner), Maico Casella (17th, 34th), Lucas Toscani (19th, penalty corner), Bautista Capurro (23rd), Nicolas Keenan (25th), Martin Ferreiro (51st) and Tomas Domene (56th, penalty corner) among the scorers.While Argentina take on Wales in the following round, Chile will vie against France.

However, France’s relief could not last long, as a couple of minutes later, Gareth Furlong equalised through a penalty corner.

In the shootout, Wales overcame France 2-1.

For Wales, skipper Rupert Shipperley and Benjamin Francis managed to score, while Lewis Prosser and Jack Prit­chard missed out. In contrast, Timothee Clement scored for France.

In the day’s final match, India simply gave no space to Asian champions Japan while recording a magnificent 8-0 victory.

The goal scorers incl­uded Mandeep Singh (33rd, penalty corner), Abhi­shek (36th, 44th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (40th, penalty corner), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (46th, 59th, both on penalty corner), Manpreet Singh (59th) and Sukhjeet Singh (60th, penalty corner).

