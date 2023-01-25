DAWN.COM Logo

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested from his house’ in Lahore, says PTI

Dawn.com | Shakeel Qarar Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 08:18am

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by the police in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday, party leader Farrukh Habib claimed.

According to Habib, Chaudhry was taken into custody from his residence.

A first information report — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — has been registered against the PTI leader under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station.

“This imported government has gone berserk,” Habib tweeted.

Chaudhry’s arrest comes an hour after he, along with scores of party workers, gathered outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, claiming to avert the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party chief.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted a couple of videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi also strongly condemned the arrest of the senior party leader and said the government was “hell bent on pushing this country towards anarchy!”

“Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these lawbreaking lawmakers and corrupt law enforcement officers,” Zaidi tweeted.

More to follow

