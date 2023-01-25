DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 25, 2023

New team briefs Punjab interim CM on security, price hike

Zulqernain Tahir Published January 25, 2023 Updated January 25, 2023 08:55am
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar brief Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.—Handout photo
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar brief Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.—Handout photo

LAHORE: While the PTI staged a protest demonstration against the appointment of what it says was ‘a key figure in regime change plot’, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday presided over a meeting on law and order and price control with the new chief secretary and the police chief he appointed soon after assuming the office.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, who assumed charge of their offices on Tuesday, have replaced Abdullah Sumbul and Aamir Zulfiqar, respectively. Both Sumbal and Zulfiqar have been asked to report to the establishment division.

At the meeting, IGP Anwar briefed CM Naqvi on the law and order situation in the province and Mr Zaman on administrative affairs.

The caretaker CM directed the chief secretary to take measures to control price hike and ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates, making it clear that citizens could not be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders.

To control street crime, he said police must perform in a professional manner to protect the life and property of the people. “Those involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with an iron hand,” he asserted, adding that legal action be taken without discrimination against those involved in heinous crimes.

Before assuming the IGP position, Dr Usman Anwar was working in the National Highways and Motorway Police as additional inspector general. Belonging to the 23rd common of the Pakistan Police Service, Dr Anwar remained additional IG special branch and served in the FIA and CTD.

Mr Zaman belongs to the 24th common of Pakistan Administrative Service. Prior to his posting as the chief secretary, he was serving as senior member of the Board of Revenue. He also held key positions including additional chief secretary (south Punjab), secretary primary and secondary healthcare, and director general of Lahore Development Authority.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The rot within
25 Jan, 2023

The rot within

EVEN by the abysmal standards of our broken legal system, the acquittal of former SSP Rao Anwar and his 17...
Into darkness
Updated 25 Jan, 2023

Into darkness

The energy transmission infrastructure needs to be treated with more seriousness and its weaknesses removed.
Monetary policy
25 Jan, 2023

Monetary policy

THE State Bank’s decision to hike its key policy rate to a 25-year high of 17pc to anchor inflation expectations ...
Days of despair
Updated 24 Jan, 2023

Days of despair

Mohsin Naqvi will have to work extra hard to prove himself worthy of the responsibility he has been entrusted with.
Modi documentary
24 Jan, 2023

Modi documentary

NEW DELHI’S extreme reaction to a BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid bare the BJP...
Stockholm outrage
24 Jan, 2023

Stockholm outrage

IT is difficult to accept the free speech argument being used to ‘defend’ frequent acts of desecration by...