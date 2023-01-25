New team briefs Punjab interim CM on security, price hike

LAHORE: While the PTI staged a protest demonstration against the appointment of what it says was ‘a key figure in regime change plot’, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday presided over a meeting on law and order and price control with the new chief secretary and the police chief he appointed soon after assuming the office.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, who assumed charge of their offices on Tuesday, have replaced Abdullah Sumbul and Aamir Zulfiqar, respectively. Both Sumbal and Zulfiqar have been asked to report to the establishment division.

At the meeting, IGP Anwar briefed CM Naqvi on the law and order situation in the province and Mr Zaman on administrative affairs.

The caretaker CM directed the chief secretary to take measures to control price hike and ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates, making it clear that citizens could not be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders.

To control street crime, he said police must perform in a professional manner to protect the life and property of the people. “Those involved in crimes against women and children should be dealt with an iron hand,” he asserted, adding that legal action be taken without discrimination against those involved in heinous crimes.

Before assuming the IGP position, Dr Usman Anwar was working in the National Highways and Motorway Police as additional inspector general. Belonging to the 23rd common of the Pakistan Police Service, Dr Anwar remained additional IG special branch and served in the FIA and CTD.

Mr Zaman belongs to the 24th common of Pakistan Administrative Service. Prior to his posting as the chief secretary, he was serving as senior member of the Board of Revenue. He also held key positions including additional chief secretary (south Punjab), secretary primary and secondary healthcare, and director general of Lahore Development Authority.

