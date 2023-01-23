Restoration efforts underway as major power breakdown hits Pakistan

A major power breakdown — trigged by frequency variation in the national grid — took place across Pakistan on Monday, leaving large swathes of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, deprived of electricity.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the system of frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am today resulting in a widespread breakdown in the system.

“System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” it tweeted.

In an interview with Geo News, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that the breakdown was not “major”.

“In winter, the demand for electricity reduces nationwide, hence, as an economic measure, we temporarily close down our power generation systems at night.

“However, when the systems were turned on in the morning today, frequency variation and voltage fluctuation was observed in the south of the country […] somewhere between Dadu and Jamshoro […] because of which power generating units shut down one by one,” he explained.

Dastagir went on to say that the restoration of grid stations in Peshawar and Islamabad had begun. “I can assure you that power will be fully restored across the country within the next 12 hours,” he added.

Talking about Karachi, the minister said: “We provide K-Electric about 1,000-1,100 megawatts routinely […] power in the city will be restored within a few hours.”

In October last year, Pakistan witnessed a 12-hour breakdown after a disturbance was reported in two 500kV lines in the south of Karachi. The electricity blackout took out approximately 8,000MW from the system.

Nepra takes notice of breakdown

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has taken “serious notice” of the country-wide power breakdown.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, it directed the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to submit a detailed report on the electricity blackout.

Nepra also apprised that it had previously imposed fines on similar trippings, partial/full blackout(s), system collapse(s), and tower collapse(s) in 2021 and 2022 and has consistently issued directives and recommendations on mitigating such events as well.

KE assessing situation in Karachi

In Karachi, power outages were reported in Malir, Landhi, Gulistan-i-Johar, Akhter Colony, II Chundrigar Road, New Karachi, Gulshan, Ibrahim Haideri and Korangi.

In a tweet, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana confirmed that the country-wide breakdown had affected the power supply in Karachi as well.

He said KE teams were assessing the situation and the process for the restoration of electricity had been initiated.

Later, Rana said that the company’s first priority was to restore power to strategic facilities including hospitals, airports, etc.

Three transmission lines trip in Balochistan

Meanwhile, Quetta Electric Supply Company spokesperson Muhammad Afzal told Dawn.com that three transmission lines in the province — 220kV Uch-Sibbi, 220kV Dadu-Khuzdar and 220kV Dera Murad Jamali — had tripped.

“This has resulted in a massive power outage across Balochistan,” he said.

The affected cities include Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Loralai Zhob, Qilla Saifulllah, Mastung, Sibbi, Ziarat, Kalat and Khuzdar.

Afzal added that restoration efforts were underway by the NTDC.

117 grid stations affected in Islamabad

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, nearly 117 grid stations were affected due to the breakdown, the spokesperson of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company said.

“System maintenance is being directly monitored from the central control room and power is being restored in a phased manner to protect the system from damages,” he told Dawn.com.

The spokesperson elaborated that restoration at 132kV grid stations in Zero Point, Rawal, F-16, F-6, D-12, F-6, I-8 and Chaklala was underway, adding that complete repair of the system will take time.

‘Serious energy crisis’

After the breakdown, a number of journalists and politicians took to Twitter.

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari criticised the government, saying that the “incompetent cabal of crooks” was bringing the country down.

Journalist Haris Tohid said the power breakdown raised fears that “a country with a fragile economy is heading towards a serious energy crisis in harsh winter”.

Journalist Iftikhar Firdous said the situation will “add to the panic and anxiety in the country”.

Shahbaz Rana, another journalist, tweeted that the power outage was a “symbol of governance breakdown and economic meltdown”.

“It is the price that the nation will pay for the inflated egos of our rulers. If things do not improve from here, there will soon be breakdowns of supply chains of almost all essential goods,” he added.