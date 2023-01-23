DAWN.COM Logo

Power breakdown reported across Pakistan

Tahir Sherani Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 09:36am

A power breakdown was reported across Pakistan on Monday morning after the frequency of the national grid decreased, according to the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said that the system of frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am today resulting in a widespread breakdown in the system. “System maintenance work is progressing rapidly,” it tweeted.

Earlier DawnNewsTV reported that large swathes of the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore, were deprived of electricity.

In an interview with Geo News, Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said that the breakdown was not “major”.

“In winter, as the demand for electricity reduces nationwide and as an economic measure, we temporarily close down our power generation systems at night.

“However, when the systems were turned on in the morning today, frequency variation and voltage fluctuation was observed in the south of the country […] somewhere between Dadu and Jamshoro,” he explained.

Dastagir went on to say that the restoration of grid stations in Peshawar and Islamabad had begun. “I can assure you that power will be fully restored across the country within the next 12 hours,” he added.

