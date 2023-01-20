Murree braces for likely blizzard

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab administration has been put on high alert in light of a forecast by Met Office that heavy snowfall, which will start over the weekend, may disrupt routine life and result in roads closure in Murree and other parts of the country.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly wave affecting north Balochistan is likely to grip the upper parts of the country on the night of January 20 and may persist till January 25 with occasional gaps. Other regions expected to receive snowfall during the same period include Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Along with Rawalpindi and Islamabad, drizzle is also expected in Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Dera Ismail Khan on January 20 and 21.

Rain-wind (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 23 to 25.

The Met office stated that heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of the road in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Landslides in the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell. However, the rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and KP. The met office asked the concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Arrangements for tourists

On the other hand, the Punjab government has made arrangements to keep tourists and locals safe in light of expected heavy snowfall in Murree. The spokesman for the provincial government said that all departments have been assigned their responsibilities.

Murree Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Hasan Ranjha told Dawn that the assignments had been delegated to respective provincial departments and the local administration. He said that deputy commissioner will monitor the situation along with the district police officer and executive engineer of highways.

He said that clearance of roads will be the responsibility of provincial highway department whereas the clearance of the Expressway will be the job of the National Highway Authority (NHA). He added that the forest department will ensure trimming and clearance of fallen trees while the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will clean city streets.

He said that the motorway police will manage traffic on the Expressway while city traffic police will be in charge of traffic management and parking on all other roads. He said that a central control room and 13 facilitation centers have been set up for the convenience of tourists, besides 30 CCTV cameras have been installed for a round-the-clock monitoring.

“Control room will be functional by 24/7 to ensure that tourists are provided with the necessary assistance as well as full redressal of their complaints. Along with setting up a relief camp by the Murree assistant commissioner, medical facilities would be provided by THQ Murree and CMH,” he said. He said in light of the expected spell, the focus of the administration would be on the management of traffic and removal of snow from roads. The authorities will regulate the entry of vehicles to Murree as well and no more than 8,000 vehicles would be allowed to enter the district.

Last year, more than 22 people died in Murree tragedy when their vehicles trapped the snow covered roads and they stranded in their cars. Due to this incident, the commissioner, deputy commissioner and other senior official had been suspended by former PTI government.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2023