DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2023

FDI turns negative with $17m outflow in December

Shahid Iqbal Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 08:24am

KARACHI: The country saw a net outflow of $17 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in December, official data showed on Wednesday, with investment coming into the country plunging 59 per cent in the second half of 2022.

December’s overall outflow mainly came on the back of a $230.1m outflow to Australia, $88.4m to Norway, $33.6m to the United States, and $24m to the UK.

It was in stark contrast to an inflow of $229.8m in December 2021, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It was the first time the monthly net FDI was in the negative since March when the outflow was $30m.

In July-December, net FDI dropped 59pc to $461m, as inflows shrank to $932.5m while outflows jumped to $471.6m. FDI was $1.115 billion in the same half a year ago, comprising $1.43bn inflows and $319m inflows.

Net inflows more than halve to $461m in July-Dec

The net outflow of FDI reflects a grim picture of an economy already crushed by growing political and economic instability. The coalition government that came to power in April has been struggling to resolve crises, which have been only growing in both number and intensity.

Independent economic experts say the government must find a quick solution before the economy hits rock bottom.

The FDI has been on the decline since August. Domestic investments have also shrunk during the ongoing fiscal year, which is another reason for poor FDI since foreign investors keenly watch domestic growth in investments.

The SBP data shows that FDI amounted to $78.5m in July, increased to $116.1m in August before taking a dive and fell to $94.4m in September, $91.5m in October, and $82.6m in November.

Besides FDI, foreign currency inflows sent by overseas Pakistanis through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have also dropped, amounting to $140m in December, the lowest since December 2020.

“Maybe foreign investors are also waiting for a green signal from the IMF. The country must improve its image regarding the foreign exchange reserves, which have dropped to a near nine-year low,” a senior banker said.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bloodbath at PSX
Updated 19 Jan, 2023

Bloodbath at PSX

The situation is, indeed, quite bad so thanks to our political leadership’s inability to act responsibly even when the country is in flames.
Welcome move
19 Jan, 2023

Welcome move

WHERE matters of dubious blasphemy charges are concerned, the role of many ulema in Pakistan has, unfortunately, not...
Violence at Sann
19 Jan, 2023

Violence at Sann

THE birth and death anniversaries of iconic Sindhi nationalist leader G.M. Syed usually pass off without incident, ...
Return to the NA
Updated 18 Jan, 2023

Return to the NA

PTI's return to the parliament would be a better and more democratic route than turning by-elections into 'referendums'.
Foreign mediation
18 Jan, 2023

Foreign mediation

THE proposal that foreign intermediaries can help bridge the trust gap in South Asia is not new, and in the absence...
Health workers’ strike
18 Jan, 2023

Health workers’ strike

EVEN at the best of times, it is not easy to access quality public healthcare in Sindh. Since the past few months,...