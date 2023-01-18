DAWN.COM Logo

Cleric convicted over Covid disinformation in Bangladesh

AFP Published January 18, 2023

DHAKA: A popular Islamic preacher who claimed Israel was using Covid vaccines to spy on the world’s population has been convicted in Bangladesh over his controversial sermons.

Kazi Ibrahim, 62, is the chief cleric of a mosque in downtown Dhaka and used his platform to make multiple spurious claims about coronavirus.

Several of his sermons went viral at the peak of the pandemic, including one in which he claimed to have found a mathematical formula that could be used to make a homemade vaccine.

Ibrahim was arrested for religious incitement in late 2021 under Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act, though police did not publicly disclose the specific sermon for which he was charged.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and a court on Monday sentenced him to time served, prosecutor Nazrul Islam said.

Ibrahim made a number of public comments suggesting a sinister side to Covid vaccinations.

He amplified suggestions by Brazil’s then-president Jair Bolsonaro that inoculation could lead to women growing beards and men speaking with effeminate voices.

Ibrahim also said Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates had teamed up with the Israeli government to implant microchips in vaccinated Bangladeshis as a tool of social control.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2023

Uyghur Ahmadi
Jan 18, 2023 10:10am
Of course an Islamic preacher. Who else?
Reply Recommend 0

