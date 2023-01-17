Step to control pollution on LHC’s order: LDA launches anti-encroachment operation on nine major roads

LAHORE: In a bid to address traffic congestion, smog and other environmental issues, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a mega anti-encroachment operation on nine major roads in the areas of the city under its control.

The operation has been launched on the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on a writ petition, seeking measures by the government to control pollution and smog.

“We have also written letters to the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) and the Lahore Parking Company to make efforts to end on-street parking, which, according to the court’s directions, should not be allowed since it is also one of the main hurdles to the smooth flow of traffic,” LDA Director (Town Planning, Zone-III) Ali Nusrat explained while talking to Dawn on Monday.

“The operation has been launched vigorously on various major roads of various housing schemes regulated by the LDA,” he added.

According to the LDA, a citizen had filed a writ petition in the LHC and pointed out various civic issues causing surge in smog, pollution and other urban problems affecting health of the public. The petitioner also sought a remedy from the court under the constitution and requested it to direct the LDA and other civic agencies to take action. Accepting the petition, the LHC ordered the LDA to launch an operation for clearing encroachments from the roads. The action being taken by the authorities include demolition of the extended portions of the premises, sealing of the premises, disconnection of utility services, imposition of fines and other major penalties and lodging of the FIRs against those involved in contributing to smog, pollution and other issues.

The roads where the operation has been launched by town planning zones of the LDA include Johar Town (Doctors Hospital to Expo Centre), Main Boulevard, Allama Iqbal Town (Wahdat Road to Scheme Mor via Dubai Chowk), Gulberg (Zahoor Elahi Road, Hali Road, MM Alam Road), Mustafa Town (main road starting from Wahdat Road), Jubilee Town (main road starting from Link Canal Road), LDA Avenue-1 (main road starting from Jail Road), Garden Town (from Kalma Chowk and to Faisal Town) and Township (Khokhar Chowk to Hamdard Chowk).

“Before the launch of the operation, our teams issued notices to the owners of the premises to remove encroachments voluntarily. But when they failed to do so and we launched action,” LDA Director (Town Planning Zone-II) Salman Mehfooz said.

“Since the action would continue till making all aforementioned roads encroachment-free, it would be better for the owners to remove encroachments on their own,” he warned.

Various teams of the LDA town planning wing removed encroachments from Iqbal Town’s Main Boulevard. The teams confiscated temporary encroachments (stalls, tables, desks, counters etc) and dismantled the extended concrete floors and shades. Similarly, the teams also removed several encroachments on Gulberg’s Main Boulevard and other city roads.

It merits mention that in May, last year, the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, following orders of the commissioner and the city police, had also launched similar operations on various roads. The teams at that time removed all permanent and temporary encroachments on 28 roads.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2023