Intense cold disrupts life in Balochistan

QUETTA: Most parts of Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, are under the grip of intensely cold weather with the mercury dropping to -10°C to -15°C in some areas.

The extreme weather brought life to a standstill in many cities on Saturday as the water froze in pipelines and frost making highways and link roads slippery, resulting in traffic disruptions.

The maximum temperature dropped from -4°C to -10°C in northern Balochistan including the provincial capital.

Quetta saw its coldest night of the season on Friday as the maximum temperature was recorded at -4°C.

The city presented a deserted look as harsh weather forced people indoors. Most shops and shopping malls remained closed due to cold weather which will persist till January 17, according to the Met Department.

The weather also disrupted the water supply as pipelines burst after water froze inside them.

The minimum temperature in Ziarat valley was -15°C during the night and minus -10°C at night. The temperature in Kalat was -11°C.

The winds from Siberia, known in the local lexicon as “Qandahari Hawa” (Winds from Qandahar) started blowing after heavy snowfall in Ziarat, Khanozai, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Qila Abdullah and other areas of northern Balochistan.

According to the Met Department, the relatively warmer areas of Noshki, Dalbandin and Nokundi were also under the grip of extreme cold with temperatures several degrees below freezing point.

According to reports, Kabul, Kandahar and other areas of Afghanistan also recei­ved heavy snowfall plunging the temperature to -20°C.

