DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2023

Intense cold disrupts life in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published January 15, 2023 Updated January 15, 2023 07:00am
<p>Snowfall was also reported in Toba Achakzai and some other areas in northern Balochistan which dropped the mercury and increased cold waves. — Dawn/File</p>

Snowfall was also reported in Toba Achakzai and some other areas in northern Balochistan which dropped the mercury and increased cold waves. — Dawn/File

QUETTA: Most parts of Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, are under the grip of intensely cold weather with the mercury dropping to -10°C to -15°C in some areas.

The extreme weather brought life to a standstill in many cities on Saturday as the water froze in pipelines and frost making highways and link roads slippery, resulting in traffic disruptions.

The maximum temperature dropped from -4°C to -10°C in northern Balochistan including the provincial capital.

Quetta saw its coldest night of the season on Friday as the maximum temperature was recorded at -4°C.

The city presented a deserted look as harsh weather forced people indoors. Most shops and shopping malls remained closed due to cold weather which will persist till January 17, according to the Met Department.

The weather also disrupted the water supply as pipelines burst after water froze inside them.

The minimum temperature in Ziarat valley was -15°C during the night and minus -10°C at night. The temperature in Kalat was -11°C.

The winds from Siberia, known in the local lexicon as “Qandahari Hawa” (Winds from Qandahar) started blowing after heavy snowfall in Ziarat, Khanozai, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Qila Abdullah and other areas of northern Balochistan.

According to the Met Department, the relatively warmer areas of Noshki, Dalbandin and Nokundi were also under the grip of extreme cold with temperatures several degrees below freezing point.

According to reports, Kabul, Kandahar and other areas of Afghanistan also recei­ved heavy snowfall plunging the temperature to -20°C.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election talk
Updated 15 Jan, 2023

Election talk

Political feuds can and should be set aside if it means giving the country a desperately needed fresh start.
Peshawar attack
15 Jan, 2023

Peshawar attack

THE fact that terrorists belonging to the banned TTP are getting more audacious was illustrated by the late-night...
ODI debacle
15 Jan, 2023

ODI debacle

THE year of the One-day International World Cup could not have gotten off to a better start for Pakistan — a...
No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...