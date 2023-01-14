DAWN.COM Logo

Imran confirms PM Shehbaz to be ‘tested’ with confidence vote

Dawn.com Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 08:49pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on Saturday. — Hum News screengrab</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be “tested” through a confidence vote in a tit-for-tat move similar to the one he himself had faced as the premier in April.

In an appearance on Hum News show Hum Meher Bokhari Kay Sath, when asked if the incumbent prime minister could be asked to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Imran said: “Absolutely, we will test him.”

Imran said Shehbaz had tested the PTI so now the party would turn the tables on the prime minister.

He said the party would hash out the details of the move in a party meeting on Sunday and carry out full planning for not only the trust vote but also “other plans to fully thrust them in a testing situation now”.

It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P, a key ally of the ruling coalition, has in recent days indicated that it could quit the federal government owing to what it says are unfulfilled promises.

MQM-P sources earlier said that the party had communicated its ultimatum and it would announce its decision at a workers’ convention scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

