DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Thousands die while trying to enter Europe, says IOM

Anwar Iqbal Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 06:58am

WASHINGTON: Since 2014 as many as 52,067 people have died or gone missing while trying to enter prosperous countries in search of a better life, according to a report released this week.

Data released by the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) shows that the majority died while trying to cross the seas to Europe.

The report lists drowning as the cause of 21,563 deaths while 2,693 died of mixed or unknown reasons. Harsh environmental conditions, lack of adequate shelter, food and water were blamed for 1,385 deaths.

Unexplained violence caused 991 deaths and 897 died of sickness or lack of access to medication. Vehicle accidents caused 893 deaths and 844 died of other accidental reasons. The majority _ 25,385 _ died or went missing in the Mediterranean region while trying to enter Europe from the Libyan route. And 928 people disappeared after entering Europe.

The IOM project recorded 4,897 deaths or disappearances in 2022 while 28 died or went missing in the first week of the new year.

The highest number of deaths — 8,084 — happened in 2016 and the second highest — 6,714 — in 2015. In 2017, it fell to 6,284  from an all-time high of 8,084 in 2016. In 2018, it fell further to 4,987. In 2019, deaths increased to 5,409, but came down to 4,904 in 2020. In 2021, IOM reported 4,469 deaths, which rose to 4,904 last year.

Five people died and 10 were missing after an overcrowded boat carrying refugees attempting to cross the Mediterranean from Tunisia to Italy sank.

In recent months, hundreds have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya to Italy. 

Italy’s right-wing government has approved new measures to fine charities which rescue asylum-seekers at sea and impound their ships if they break new rules, possibly putting thousands of people’s lives in danger.

Top 10 countries

Four South Asian nations — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — are on the list of top 10 emigration countries.

The latest UN data shows that India has the largest number of natives living abroad with 17.9 million people in total. India is followed by Mexico with 11.1 million, Russia with 10.8 million, China with10.5 million and Syria with 8.5 million.

In South Asia, India is followed by Bangladesh with 7.4 million,Pakistan with 6.3 million. Afghanistan, which has a total population of only 40 million, has 5.9 million citizens living abroad. Ukraine is eighth on the list with 6.1 million emigrants. Pakistanis and Afghans often use the so-called “donkey-route” for entering Europe, which goes through Iran and Turkiye to Greece and other European destinations.

It is considered one of the most dangerous routes. Many die on the way while many more are kidnapped and tortured by criminal gangs in Iran and Turkiye.

They are released only after their families pay ransom to the agents of these gangs in Pakistan. This illegal immigration has also strained Pakistan’s relations with Turkiye.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...