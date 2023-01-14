DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Messi headlines shortlist for FIFA Best Player award

Reuters Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 06:58am

PARIS: Argentina featured heavily in shortlists for FIFA’s Best awards following their World Cup triumph, with forwards Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and coach Lionel Scaloni receiving nominations in their categories.

Messi, along with his Paris St Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, were among the 14 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the world governing body said on Thursday.

The trio are joined by last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and PSG’s Neymar and Achraf Hakimi.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, is also in the shortlist.

Barca and Arsenal dominate the women’s award with three players each including Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh and Aitana Bonmati for the Spanish champions while the English side are represented by Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

Putellas makes it into the shortlist despite missing much of last year due to a knee ligament injury.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Jessie Fleming and Olympique Lyonnais’ Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard also make the cut.

Sarina Wiegman, who led England to last year’s European Championship title, is joined on The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist by Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola are nominated for the men’s award, along with Argentina’s Scaloni, France boss Didier Deschamps and Morocco manager Walid Regragui.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Aston Villa’s Martinez are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

FIFA said it will announce the three finalists in each category in early February.

FIFA also announced an 11-player shortlist for this year’s Puskas Award for the “most beautiful” goal of the year, with Mbappe’s spectacular volley against Argentina in the World Cup final among the nominees.

The FIFA Puskas Award shortlist (all goals 2022):

Mario Balotelli (ITA): Adana Demirspor v Goztepe [Super Lig] (May 22) Amandine Henry (FRA): FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais [UEFA Women’s Champions League]

(May 21) Theo Hernandez (FRA): AC Milan v Atalanta [Serie A] (May 15) Alou Kuol (AUS): Iraq U-23 v Australia U-23 [AFC U23 Asian Cup] (June 4) Kylian Mbappe (FRA): Argentina v France [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (December 18) Francisco Gonzalez Metilli (ARG): Club Atletico Central Cordoba v Club Atletico Rosario Central [Primera Division] (Aug. 1) Marcin Oleksy (POL): Warta Poznan v Stal Rzeszow (November 6) Salma Paralluelo (ESP): FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF [Liga F] (April 2) Dimitri Payet (FRA): Olympique de Marseille v PAOK Thessaloniki FC [UEFA Europa Conference League] (April 7) Richarlison (BRA): Brazil v Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (Nov. 24) Alessia Russo (ENG): England v Sweden [UEFA Women’s EURO 2022] (July 26).

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...