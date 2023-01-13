DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Glenn Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

AFP Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 11:29pm
<p>New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips (L) plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips (L) plays a shot during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (R) run between the wickets during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (R) run between the wickets during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. — AFP

Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand secured a series victory over Pakistan with a two-wicket win in the third and final one-day international (ODI) in Karachi on Friday.

Phillips scored 63 off 42 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours, to rescue New Zealand from a precarious 181-5 in their pursuit of a 281-run target.

His knock overshadowed Fakhar Zaman’s 101 as Pakistan made 280-9 in their 50 overs.

Walking in to bat with New Zealand needing 100 off 87 balls, Phillips added 64 for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who scored 17 in a match-turning stand.

Skipper Kane Williamson contributed with 53 and Devon Conway struck an equally steady 52 before Phillips finished off the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Phillips completed his first ODI fifty off just 28 balls, but he was dropped the following delivery when wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan failed to hold a catch off spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand’s win sealed their first ODI series victory in Pakistan in six attempts and kept them top of the one-day rankings.

Williamson steadied the innings during his stands of 65 with Conway for the second wicket and then another 52 with Daryl Mitchell (31) for the next, but New Zealand lost four wickets in the space of 45 runs.

Off-spinner Agha Salman (2-42) dismissed Conway and then had Mitchell caught off a miscued reverse sweep to break the two partnerships. Williamson was run out for the fourth wicket.

Opener Zaman laid the foundations for a good Pakistan total.

The left-hander hit 10 fours and a six after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Zaman lifted Pakistan from 21-2 during a third-wicket stand of 154 with Rizwan, who made a polished 77 featuring six boundaries.

Pakistan made a poor start as they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman, for just four.

Azam, who had two half-centuries in the first two matches, was stumped by Tom Latham off spinner Michael Bracewell in the seventh over.

It was left to Zaman to rebuild the innings and he took a sharp single to reach his eighth hundred, his first three-figure ODI score in Pakistan.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand by bowling Rizwan, while Zaman was run out as he tried to steal a quick single.

Salman gave the innings some late impetus by hitting 45 off 43 balls, while New Zealand seamer Tim Southee finished with 3-56.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 13, 2023 02:34pm
Let the show begin.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 13, 2023 08:28pm
NZ will most likely win this. Avg batting from Pak. Specially top order.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...
Wheeling & dealing
Updated 12 Jan, 2023

Wheeling & dealing

Pre-poll activities have begun in Balochistan, Karachi and south Punjab, as electable size up prospects and establishment continues to mould outcomes.
Irresponsible words
12 Jan, 2023

Irresponsible words

ISHAQ Dar’s clarification that the government doesn’t plan to seize foreign currency stocks held with the...
Our children
12 Jan, 2023

Our children

MUCH has been made of the billions of dollars in donor pledges recently secured by our government during the...