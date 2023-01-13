DAWN.COM Logo

Fakhar Zaman’s 101 propels Pakistan to 280-9 in 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Dawn.com | AFP Published January 13, 2023 Updated January 13, 2023 07:13pm
<p>Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (R) run between the wickets during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. — AFP</p>

Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a brilliant hundred to lift Pakistan to 280-9 in the third and series-deciding day-night international against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday.

The left-hander scored a 122-ball 101 with 10 boundaries and a six after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium.

Zaman lifted Pakistan from 21-2 during a third-wicket stand of 154 off 161 balls with Mohammad Rizwan, who made a polished 74-ball 77 with six boundaries.

Pakistan, seeking a series win after the teams shared the first two matches, were badly hit at the start when they lost Shan Masood without scoring and skipper Babar Azam for a rare failure on four.

Azam, who had two half-centuries in the first two matches, was stumped by Tom Latham off-spinner Michael Bracewell in the seventh over.

It was left to Zaman to build the innings and he took a sharp single to reach his eighth hundred, his first three-figure ODI score in Pakistan.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the stand by bowling Rizwan, while Zaman was run out as he tried to steal a sharp single.

Agha Salman hit out in the final overs, scoring a 43-ball 45 with a six and four boundaries.

Haris Sohail made 22 as Pakistan scored 49 in the last five overs, losing four wickets.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee finished with 3-56.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 13, 2023 02:34pm
Let the show begin.
