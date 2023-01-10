Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed in UK as book comes out

LONDON: Prince Harry’s denial that he accused his family of racism was interpreted in the UK press on Monday as a bizarre peace offering, but commentators argued the damage had already been done as his unflinching memoir comes out.

The midnight release of “Spare” is being accompanied by four television interviews, with two more airing in the United States following the first pair on Sunday.

In the first to air, with Britain’s ITV, the Duke of Sussex caused bafflement by insisting he and his mixed-race wife Meghan never accused the royal family of racism over the skin tone of their unborn son.

“No I didn’t. The British press said that,” Harry said, adding that Meghan had also not called the royals “racist”.

The allegation, made in a bombshell interview given by Harry and Meghan in March 2021 to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, caused a transatlantic uproar.

Harry’s elder brother and the heir to the British throne, Prince William, told reporters at the time that “we are very much not a racist family”, but Harry himself stayed silent then.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, the mens’ grandmother, said then that “recollections may vary” about what was said — a line that was repeated ironically by UK commentators in response to Harry’s interviews.

Several described his denial to ITV as an “olive branch”, but one that was contradicted by the Oprah interview and too little, too late, given the incendiary nature of his other allegations in the book.

‘Probably bigoted’

Accusing the press of effectively killing his mother Princess Diana, Harry also accuses his father King Charles III’s second wife Camilla of waging a cunning but dangerous campaign to win over the press herself.

The book includes a claim that William physically attacked Harry as they rowed about Meghan. It also gives an account of how he lost his virginity, an admission of teenaged drug use and a claim he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan with the British military.

To ITV, Harry also defended a long-serving royal courtier, Susan Hussey, after she grilled a black British guest at a palace reception about where the woman “really” came from.

But in another interview with CBS, the prince also admitted to being “probably bigoted” before he met Meghan, and accused William and his wife Kate of never giving her a chance.

The Sun newspaper said Harry had “astonished” viewers with his racism “U-turn”, and described the 38-year-old prince as a “troubled, lonely man”.

“Nothing is Harry’s fault and almost everything can be blamed on the press,” the Daily Telegraph wrote.

“Some of it made no sense: Meghan and Harry are fans of Lady Hussey and think it was the press that accused her of being racist? “The press made up the accusations that the royal family was racist, when the couple were making a very different allegation about ‘unconscious bias’?”

The left-leaning Guardian wrote: “If she had lived to see this, it wouldn’t have killed the queen. But it might have made her a republican.”

‘Sacrifice’

The contents of Harry’s ghost-written book have already been widely leaked after it went on sale early in Spain. He insisted to ITV that he still wanted a rapprochement with his father and brother, but said the ball was in their court, refusing to confirm whether he will attend Charles’s coronation in May.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2023