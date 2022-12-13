Royals ‘happy to lie’ for William, claims Prince Harry

LONDON: The trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate with a claim that Buckin­gham Palace was “happy to lie” for his brother William.

Meghan, 41, separately claims she was “fed to the wolves” after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America. In one excerpt, Harry, 38, accuses Buckingham Palace of “institutional gaslighting” and said “they” were “happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”.

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” were released on Thursday, with the couple — also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — criticising the royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

Most of the accusations were against the media and the palace press operation, although the couple did direct several barbs against the royal family, including of unconscious racial bias.

Direct mention of Harry’s brother, heir to the throne Prince William, 40, in the latest trailer confirmed suspicions that more pointed criticisms may have been saved for last.

