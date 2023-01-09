DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 09, 2023

Man shot dead in Okara over clashes on social media

A Correspondent Published January 9, 2023 Updated January 9, 2023 10:42am

OKARA: A young man was shot dead allegedly over clashes on social media near Jaan-i-Mola graveyard in the Ghaziabad locality.

As per the FIR, Faizan and his father Muhammad Ilyas were going to the nearby barber’s shop when they were intercepted by four armed suspects, including Ali Barki, Nomi Mughal, Amir and Adeel, near a graveyard.

The suspects shouted at Faizan that they would teach him a lesson for posting against them online. They opened fire on him, killing him on the spot, and fled from the scene.

Reportedly, the victim had been killed over an ongoing conflict between him and the suspects where both sides would post against each other on social media. The armed men allegedly shot Faizan dead on the suggestion of Abdul Quddoos, Rana Waseem and Nasir Kabaria.

On the report of Faizan’s father, City B division police registered a case against seven suspects under sections 302, 109,148 and 149 of the PPC.

12 INJURED: At least 12 people were injured in two separate road accidents due to dense fog.

A police patrol rammed into a road divider on Saturday night due to heavy fog on GT road near University of Okara. Six police staffers and others in the patrol van, including Younis, Sohail, Waqar Ahmad, Mazhar Iqbal, Javaid and Farhad, were injured. Similarly, a bus hit the rear side of a tractor-trolley leaving six passengers in the bus, including Azra, Allah Ditta, Babar, Latif, Ijaz and Arshad, injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hopitals.

Published in Dawn, January 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Assurances to IMF
Updated 09 Jan, 2023

Assurances to IMF

It is unclear whether Islamabad has finally realised the gravity of the crisis it is in.
GB protests
09 Jan, 2023

GB protests

MASSIVE protests held across Gilgit-Baltistan over the past several days have united the region’s geographically...
Sordid claims
09 Jan, 2023

Sordid claims

WOMEN are cannon fodder in a chauvinistic society where a toxic political environment has erased the distinction...
Buzdar’s curse
Updated 08 Jan, 2023

Buzdar’s curse

It appears that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is not done running circles around the PTI.
LG polls, finally
08 Jan, 2023

LG polls, finally

IF all goes according to plan, and no more spanners are thrown in the works, the second phase of Sindh’s...
A narrow save
08 Jan, 2023

A narrow save

FOR 21 deliveries, the whole of Pakistan held its breath. After the opening match in the two-match Test series had...