Djokovic outclasses Shapovalov in Adelaide to set up Medvedev semi-final

ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic will face the biggest test of his Australian Open preparations in a blockbuster semi-final with former world number one Daniil Medvedev after the Serbian beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday.

Djokovic has been well recei­ved on his return to Australia following his deportation on the eve of the Grand Slam last year for not being vaccinated against Covid-19 and the 35-year-old delighted fans by comfortably going up a set and a break.

Canada’s world number 18 Shapovalov raised his game to draw level at 3-3 in the second set but surrendered his serve after a wayward shot and a double fault as Djokovic surged ahead 5-4 before closing out the quarter-final clash on serve.

Top seed Djokovic has won his previous three meetings with Medvedev, who last beat him in the 2021 US Open final.

“It’ll be another long night. There’s not going to be too many short points unless we both serve well,” said Djokovic, who is 8-4 overall against the Russian. “Against him, you have to be ready to go the distance physically and mentally... game-wise, he’s one of the best in the last five years. He’s established himself ... and he’s someone I respect a lot.

“We’ve had some amazing battles over the years and hopefully we can have one more.”

Third seed Medvedev earlier advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over compatriot Karen Khachanov in their first tour meeting since 2019 to improve his record against him to 3-1.

“I’m happy that I managed to raise my level, especially in the end of both sets and I’m really happy to be in the semis,” Medvedev said.

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka knocked out the last remaining Australian in the ATP 250 event as he beat qualifier Alexei Popyrin 7-6(4), 6-7(8) 6-2, to set up a semi-final clash with Sebastian Korda, seeking a first win over the American.

Korda faced sixth seed Jannik Sinner after straight-sets wins over Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut and the world number 33 was unstoppable again in his 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Italian who struggled with a hip issue.

“It was a great match until something started to bother him,” Korda said. “So I just wish him all the best for the coming weeks and the Australian Open coming up.”

JABEUR HEADLINES WOMEN’S WINNER

Women’s top seed Ons Jabeur went 3-0 behind in the first set against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, but rallied to win 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

“I didn’t start the way I wanted to... I just kept telling myself to put two or three balls in to get in the game,” said Jabeur. “I’m pretty happy I didn’t go three sets with her.”

The Tunisian will take on rising Czech teen Linda Noskova for a place in the final after she outlasted veteran Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6).

World number five Aryna Sabalenka held off Marketa Vondrousova to book her place in the last four.

The Belarusian overcame hot conditions to dismiss her Czech opponent 6-3, 7-5 and continue her strong 2022 late-season form where she finished runner-up at the WTA Finals.

The second seed’s reward is a last-four clash with Romanian veteran Irina-Camelia Begu, who upset Russian world number nine Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4.

“I think because I’m staying really calm and I feel like I’m at home here, that’s why I play rea­lly well,” said Sabalenka. “I hav­en’t dropped a set yet.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2023