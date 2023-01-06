Teenager shot dead by fellow student in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal

A student, reportedly armed with a Kalashnikov, shot dead a fellow student on Friday at an educational institute in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal over a dispute, police and witnesses said.

According to Gulshan-i-Iqbal Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua, 19-year-old Ahsan Akhtar was shot at a coaching centre in Block-13-D near Madina mosque. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

SHO Janjua added that an altercation had occurred between the victim and the suspect on Thursday, but both sides were reportedly “pacified” after the intervention of the administration.

“However, today, the suspect student came armed and opened fire on Ahsan,” he said. “The victim received a bullet wound to the chest and was transported to a private hospital where he died during treatment.”

The officer said the incident appeared to be the outcome of some personal dispute but did not elaborate on its exact nature.

The SHO said the alleged killer was identified and raids were being conducted to arrest him.

Some witnesses told the media that the suspected student had hidden the Kalashnikov in a sack.