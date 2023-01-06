GB apex body decides to beef up Chinese citizens’ security

GILGIT: A security committee, comprising high-ranking civil and military officials, on Thursday decided to enhance the security of Chinese citizens working in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Apex Committee also agreed to develop a comprehensive communication strategy to counter misinformation and disinformation in the media that might create a law and order situation.

According to a press rele­ase issued by the GB chief secretary’s office, the meeting was chaired by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

The meeting decided to increase vigilance to ensure the security of Chinese officials and personnel working on a number of projects in the region under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was attended by FCNA Commander Major General Kashif Khalil, GB Chief Sec­retary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, GB IGP Saeed Wazir, Secretary Home Iqbal Huss­ain Khan, GB Scouts DG, Mi­­litary Intelligence and ISI sec­tor commanders and Inte­lli­gence Bureau’s deputy DG.

The committee reviewed the existing security environment in the region and resolved to ensure peace and stability.

It also decided to reactivate the National Action Plan (NAP) and ensure its enforcement in letter and spirit.

The meeting was infor­med that the issue of capacity building and reinforcement of the police in general and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in parti­c­­ular has been taken up with the federal government.

The meeting expressed concerns over the delay in reaching out to the Centre and directed the officials concerned to take up the matter at the highest level as the CTD was “an essential component” in the fight against terrorism.

