GB govt beefs up Chinese citizens’ security

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has beefed up the security of Chinese citizens working on various projects, including Diamer-Basha dam.

According to official sources, a foreigners’ security cell had been set up in the GB home department on directives of the region’s chief secretary for better coordination on the security of Chinese citizens.

The cell will ensure the implementation of SOPs for the security of foreigners and Chinese citizens and carry out coordination and liaison with regional and federal law-enforcement agencies.

The GB government issued directives to all officials concerned to follow the rules and regulations and the National Counterter­rorism Authority (Nacta) policy.

All stakeholders have been directed to ensure a specified height of boundary walls, security guards at residences, installations of cameras, etc., of Chinese residents and offices.

Besides, the district administration will carry out extensive monitoring to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Control rooms equipped with phone and fax machines have been established in all districts for immediate response.

The GB government has also started reviewing security arrangements of hotels and Chinese camps across the region to ensure the safety of Chinese staff working on various projects.

In this regard, Diamer’s Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed and SSP Sher Khan visited the Shang Chinese camp and reviewed security arrangements.

Mr Ahmed also met Chinese employees and officials and briefed them on important issues related to security.

