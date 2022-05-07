DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2022

GB govt beefs up Chinese citizens’ security

Jamil NagriPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 7, 2022 09:09am
AN official of GB’s home department gives a briefing about security arrangements for Chinese citizens.—Dawn
AN official of GB’s home department gives a briefing about security arrangements for Chinese citizens.—Dawn

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has beefed up the security of Chinese citizens working on various projects, including Diamer-Basha dam.

According to official sources, a foreigners’ security cell had been set up in the GB home department on directives of the region’s chief secretary for better coordination on the security of Chinese citizens.

The cell will ensure the implementation of SOPs for the security of foreigners and Chinese citizens and carry out coordination and liaison with regional and federal law-enforcement agencies.

The GB government issued directives to all officials concerned to follow the rules and regulations and the National Counterter­rorism Authority (Nacta) policy.

All stakeholders have been directed to ensure a specified height of boundary walls, security guards at residences, installations of cameras, etc., of Chinese residents and offices.

Besides, the district administration will carry out extensive monitoring to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens.

Control rooms equipped with phone and fax machines have been established in all districts for immediate response.

The GB government has also started reviewing security arrangements of hotels and Chinese camps across the region to ensure the safety of Chinese staff working on various projects.

In this regard, Diamer’s Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed and SSP Sher Khan visited the Shang Chinese camp and reviewed security arrangements.

Mr Ahmed also met Chinese employees and officials and briefed them on important issues related to security.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...
06 May, 2022

SBP’s challenge

IN normal circumstances, the government’s decision to not give Dr Reza Baqir another term as central bank governor...
Updated 06 May, 2022

Interference invited

The political farce playing out over the control of Punjab is threatening to turn into a disaster.
06 May, 2022

Iran deal in peril

EFFORTS to revive the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 have seen many ups and downs, but recent indications...