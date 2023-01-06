DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2023

State Bank reserves deplete to $5.6bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 6, 2023 Updated January 6, 2023 08:50am

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves hit an eight-year low at $5.576 billion during the week ended on Dec 30, 2022.

Despite fast dwindling SBP reserves, Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar is still hopeful about reverting the situation with expected financial help promised by the friendly countries, but nothing has been realised so far.

During the week the SBP foreign exchange reserves saw an outflow of $245 million for external debt repayments.

Foreign debt servicing is the most troubling question for the PMLN-led coalition government facing a serious threat of default. Several attempts to restart talks with the IMF for the release of the next tranche have so far remained unfruitful.

The falling reserves have already deeply devalued the local currency against the US dollar and other major currencies. The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves dipped $11bn to $5.6bn from $16.6bn in Jan­uary 2022.

This massive decline left no space for the government to pay back its foreign debts without borrowing more from friendly countries.

The SBP’s reserves holdings are only enough for imports of three weeks.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves during the week were $11.4bn including $5.8bn of commercial banks.

The situation is alarming as foreign banks have been charging heavily for the opening of Letters of Credit while local banks are restricted by the SBP due to a severe shortage of dollars.

The SBP reported that the dollar appreciated by 17 paise to close at Rs227.12 on Thursday, but currency dealers in the interbank market quoted the rate at Rs228.10.

Published in Dawn, january 6th, 2023

Neutral
Jan 06, 2023 08:56am
Need to visit Saudi Arabia for more loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 06, 2023 09:00am
Our rulers will finally learn after a national tragedy strikes like that of creation of Bangladesh or maybe they will never learn to give up their vested interests and actually come up with brave and bold decisions to save Pakistan or may be they don't care about Pakistan to begin with.
Reply Recommend 0
@ Dr.Amber
Jan 06, 2023 09:00am
And you want Kashmir, what will you feed them if you can't feed the existing one
Reply Recommend 0
Fastcrack
Jan 06, 2023 09:09am
Friends should help.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu
Jan 06, 2023 09:10am
Weekly import payments of 100-250 million not big issue, the loan payments of 1b plus once in a while is the one deplete the reserves ! Now China and Saudi will help because their own deposits are depleting so if they dont help out the economy to recover then they wont get back the initial deposits !!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 06, 2023 09:10am
Foreign Exchange Reserves :- ● Pakistan: $5.5 billion. ● Bangladesh: $34.0 billion.
Reply Recommend 0
deva
Jan 06, 2023 09:10am
Leader like Imran and mentality of common people is responsible for economic mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 06, 2023 09:11am
All indications are that default is imminent. Sri Lanka kind of situation is not too far away !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Bitta Ahmad
Jan 06, 2023 09:12am
Let’s visit iron brother and turkey for some additional money
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Jan 06, 2023 09:15am
Another feather in the cap. New low every day seems to be the norm. Meantime, circus continues unabated.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jan 06, 2023 09:16am
Darocomics 101 , when the economy is collapsing just lie , lie and lie before running away .
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Jan 06, 2023 09:16am
@Neutral, Chief is already there. Hope they put some alms in his cap.
Reply Recommend 0
Pendoo
Jan 06, 2023 09:17am
Hurtling towards default, thanks to PDM and friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Infact
Jan 06, 2023 09:19am
This boat has many holes
Reply Recommend 0
Zulqarnain
Jan 06, 2023 09:23am
We are a nuclear Power. Saudi needs our nuclear Umbrella against their opponents. They will surely give Loans. Over time, the Loans will get converted into Grants. So, no need to payback. We are OK. No cause for worry...
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 06, 2023 09:27am
@ Dr.Amber with time Kashmiris themselves will grow distant and won't care any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 06, 2023 09:32am
No option other than trading with India
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jan 06, 2023 09:32am
Ground your egos and prevent economic meltdown by holding elections ASAP!
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Jan 06, 2023 09:35am
Nothing to worry. The Chief is in Saudi and he will get some money from the kind Saudis. But, sometimes I think, how long we can survive on this begging. I don’t know when we will be serious to really grow ourselves. It’s so insulting.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Jan 06, 2023 09:44am
@Maxx, True! Economic stability requires political stability! Nothing happens in vacuum or in neutral domain!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jan 06, 2023 09:54am
Don’t worry, Saudi Arabia and China are planning to give billions of dollars in free money. Only thing they want in return is that Pakistan remain in their shackles for a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaydee
Jan 06, 2023 09:55am
@Kris, Absolutely. But who is listening?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jan 06, 2023 09:57am
@Fastcrack, the problem is nobody wants to be your friends because you constantly hit them for more money.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 06, 2023 10:06am
@@ Dr.Amber, Grass rotis
Reply Recommend 0
Ashfaq khan
Jan 06, 2023 10:08am
I want to thank bajwa for this wonderful situation
Reply Recommend 0

