DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 05, 2023

Daesh militants involved in attack on Pakistan Embassy in Kabul killed: Afghan spokesperson

Tahir Khan Published January 5, 2023 Updated January 5, 2023 11:03am

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that a network of Daesh militants involved in the attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul has been killed in an operation.

On December 2, the embassy in Kabul came under attack with Chargé d’Affaires (CdA) to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani targeted. Nizamani was unscathed but his guard was critically wounded.

The banned Islamic State group’s Khorasan chapter (IS-K) had claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming that it was targeting the Pakistani envoy.

Subsequently, the Foreign Office had said that they remained in active contact with the Afghan authorities and expressed the confidence that the Dec 2 incident would be fully investigated and the perpetrators and their abettors would be brought to account.

In a statement issued today, Mujahid said Afghan security forces carried out operations in Kabul against a “dangerous network” of the Islamic State group or Daesh who were involved in attacks on the Pakistani embassy and on a hotel where Chinese nationals were staying.

On December 12, Beijing had said that five of its nationals were wounded in a bombing-and-shooting attack. China had later asked its nationals to leave Afghanistan over security concerns.

The Afghan government spokesperson confirmed today that the militants killed in the operation were also involved in a bomb attack near a military airfield in Kabul and several other areas.

He said that a similar operation was also conducted against Daesh in the Western Nimroz province.

Eight Daesh members were killed in the operations on Wednesday, he stated, adding that several foreigners were among those killed.

Mujahid went on to say that the killed terrorists had planned more attacks on key targets. “They planned to bring Daesh members from other countries and launch coordinated attacks.”

The spokesperson said the operation in Kabul was carried out in the Shuda-e-Saliheen and Qalacha areas as well as Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz. Three hideouts were “eliminated” during the operation.

Small arms, hand grenades, mines, suicide jackets and explosives were recovered from the hideout and seven Daesh members were arrested. Some other suspects were also taken into custody for questioning.

The operation in Kabul has once again raised concerns about the activities of Daesh in the capital city and other parts of the country. Taliban rulers usually downplay the threat of Daesh in Afghanistan despite international reports about the growing activities of the group.

Embassy attack

The Foreign Office, in a statement released last month, had confirmed that the target of the attack was Nizamani, who remained unhurt.

The FO had “strongly condemned” the attack, but added the embassy would continue to function normally and there were no plans to withdraw diplomats from Kabul. The Afghan chargé d’affaires was also summoned to the foreign ministry to formally protest over the attack.

According to an official, Nizamani was walking in the Pakistan mission’s lawn in Kabul’s Kart-i-Parwan neighbourhood when terrorists shot at him.

The shots hit a security guard, identified as Sepoy Israr Mohammad, who was “critically injured” while attempting to save Nizamani, according to the FO.

Mohammad, who was hit by two bullets, was shifted to a hospital and later moved to Peshawar via helicopter.

Nizamani had been in Kabul for less than a month since he took over the charge as head of mission, replacing former ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan on November 4.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr.Arshad
Jan 05, 2023 11:21am
And there are plenty of proofs that Daesh in Afghanistan is being funded by saffron taliban led India.Afghanis should realize that by eliminating foreign funded terrorists among them would bring peace and prosperity .
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Jan 05, 2023 11:26am
Broken economy, war, poverty, corruption, lawlessness, terrorism. Similarities between Pakistan and Afganistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Jan 05, 2023 11:32am
Hope you will carry out similar operations against TTP in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Jan 05, 2023 11:40am
Pakistan should learn from Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Jan 05, 2023 11:58am
@Jamki, true
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saving energy
Updated 05 Jan, 2023

Saving energy

‘Difficult measures’ seem to be great only for as long as the powerful and their enablers don’t have to bear them.
Arshad Sharif case
05 Jan, 2023

Arshad Sharif case

ONE hopes that powerful quarters in Pakistan and abroad will not attempt to stonewall efforts to uncover the truth...
Provocative visit
05 Jan, 2023

Provocative visit

THE new Israeli government that has just taken power, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is being described as the most...
Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...