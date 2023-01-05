IG orders single app to resolve people’s issues

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered integration of all the mobile phone applications introduced by the Punjab Police to provide different services to the citizens, developing a single software in the light of the masses’ feedback.

Presiding over a meeting held to discuss the IT projects of police here on Thursday, the IGP said effective utilisation of IT should be ensured so that the citizens did not have to go from pillar to post for resolution of their issues.

He said the police-related matters of the people should be resolved through a single and latest IT application.

Declaring the Police Khidmat Markaz (service centre) an “excellent project”, the IGP directed the officers concerned to enhance its efficiency through effective supervision. He stressed the need for focussing on the complaint management system to timely redress people’s complaints.

DIG IT Ahsan Younis briefed the IGP about the public service delivery projects of the department, saying that internal police working was being improved by using modern IT-based applications and software. He said at present 129 service centres, 171 service counters and 37 police service vans were providing different services, benefiting millions of people every year.

He said the Khidmat Markaz Global Portal was providing overseas Pakistanis documents like character certificate, national status verification and other facilities, whereas modern software are also being developed to ensure fast-track working at police station level.

