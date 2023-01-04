DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 04, 2023

India’s Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery after car crash

AFP Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 04:31pm
<p>Members of hospital staff push a stretcher carrying Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to an ambulance in Dehradun on January 4. — AFP</p>

Members of hospital staff push a stretcher carrying Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to an ambulance in Dehradun on January 4. — AFP

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant will be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered several injuries in a road accident.

The national team wicketkeeper-batsman was driving his Mercedes SUV from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the Indian capital, when it crashed into the median before dawn on Friday and immediately caught fire.

The 25-year-old was rescued by a bus driver and conductor on the highway and rushed to a local hospital for treatment before being shifted to an advanced facility in Dehradun.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Pant “will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance” and admitted to a leading private hospital.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation,” the BCCI said.

The player had damaged a ligament in his right knee, hurt his wrist, ankle, and had abrasion injuries on his back, the BCCI said in an earlier statement.

Pant was “recovering well”, the director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma told AFP.

A maverick batsman, Pant is the mainstay of the Test squad and has played a key role in some of India’s most memorable wins in the last three years.

He also represents Delhi on the domestic circuit and leads the city team in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Days before the crash, Pant was left out of the squads for the ongoing T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka.

His omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation misery
Updated 04 Jan, 2023

Inflation misery

The average citizen has little choice but to cut consumption and curtail their dreams.
NSC huddle
04 Jan, 2023

NSC huddle

THE nation’s top civilian and military officials put their heads together in the just concluded National Security...
Polio immunisation drive
04 Jan, 2023

Polio immunisation drive

THE first polio drive of the new year in KP is set to vaccinate 7.2m children. This drive is crucial, because all ...
CT training
Updated 03 Jan, 2023

CT training

The government, together with the military high command, needs to update CT training modules for both the military and the police forces.
Utility Store prices
03 Jan, 2023

Utility Store prices

DELAYING important policy decisions till the eleventh hour can create unwanted complications in their ...
Addressing crime
03 Jan, 2023

Addressing crime

A STUDY conducted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute has made important revelations about the incidence of...