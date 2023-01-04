DAWN.COM Logo

‘Thousands under open skies’: PM Shehbaz vows to highlight plight of flood affectees at Geneva moot

Dawn.com Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 02:30pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Wednesday to highlight the plight of flood affectees across the country at the upcoming Geneva conference, saying that thousands of flood-hit people were still waiting for help.

The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be held in Geneva on January 9. The event will be co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations.

It aims to bring together government representatives, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the government after the devastating floods of 2022.

The premier, who arrived in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district earlier today to review rehabilitation efforts, said that he had contacted leaders of all friendly countries and invited them to attend the conference.

“The floods that hit Pakistan this year […] I have never this much damage in my life. The last time I came to Sohbatpur, the entire district was inundated and even transporting medicines and food here was a challenge.

“It was a test for the government […] but with the help of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), we were able to distribute Rs100 billion among the affectees,” PM Shehbaz recalled.

However, he said, there is still a lot more left to do.

“There are thousands of people under the open sky in the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the plains of Sindh […] they are waiting for help.”

The prime minister said that at the Geneva conference, he would discuss the remaining challenges faced by Pakistan along with United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

“And I am hopeful that civilised societies will play their part here. Our resolve is absolute and we won’t rest even for a minute,” he promised.

‘12 schools to be built across Balochistan’

During his address, the premier also said that the provincial and federal government had decided to build 12 schools across Balochistan which would provide free education.

“These schools will be at par with the Danish schools in Punjab (a flagship project of the PML-N government). Students in these schools will be given mainstream education which is provided at any private school in the country,” PM Shehbaz said.

He elaborated that the schools will feature accommodations for students, state-of-the-art technology, e-libraries, skilled teachers and medical clinics.

They will be run on solar energy, he said, adding that the first such school will be inaugurated in Sohbatpur on March 23.

M. Emad
Jan 04, 2023 02:32pm
Now nobody ‘under open skies’ in Pakistan ---- all return their home.
HAJI
Jan 04, 2023 02:36pm
Sir, where did billions of dollar government received, where did they go. How other can trust you and give you more, when do not spent on the flood victims.
NN
Jan 04, 2023 02:38pm
Off to another holiday while all government travel is not allowed.
iTron
Jan 04, 2023 02:43pm
Nuclear power country is hungry. Begging for food to eat and guns to play.
Charles
Jan 04, 2023 02:44pm
If 1000 s are under the sky, what the world has to do? Provide shelter.....dont beg.
peace
Jan 04, 2023 02:45pm
again begging ?
TriStar
Jan 04, 2023 02:48pm
In 2023 Pakistan has only one agenda, beg in every forum of the world
IT
Jan 04, 2023 02:53pm
Why ask the west? Why not your OIC and Iron brothers? Are they not civilized enough to do their part?
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jan 04, 2023 02:55pm
……professional beggar is super expert in creating new techniques.
Light at the end of the tunnel
Jan 04, 2023 02:56pm
I thought we didn't have money for excess travel
Hamed
Jan 04, 2023 02:56pm
Wishful thinking.
Pinky&Niazi Jewellery Co
Jan 04, 2023 02:57pm
While they go to plead for handouts on the climate change ruse, at the same time Punjabs CM is getting ready to chop trees and forests to benefit developers and line own pockets!
