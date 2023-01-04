DAWN.COM Logo

Anchor Mishal Bukhari passes away

Dawn Report Published January 4, 2023 Updated January 4, 2023 09:29am
<p>A file photo of TV anchor Mishal Bukhari. — Picture via Shiffa Yousafzai/Twitter</p>

KARACHI: Mishal Bukhari, a talk show host at Aap TV channel, passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer for two years. She was 38.

“My wife, journalist Mishal Bukhari, a beautiful heart, an incomparable personality, an incredibly patient, unbelievably brave woman, left an unbearable shock after fighting cancer for two years,” her husband, Bol TV anchor Ameer Abbas, said on Twitter.

Ms Bukhari’s funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday (today) at 1pm at Jamia Al-Muntazar in Lahore.

Expressing grief over the demise, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a condolence message that Ms Bukhari was deeply saddened at the news and that her services for the media industry would never be forgotten, APP reported.

Senior journalist Rauf Klasra, who appeared with Ms Bukhari as an expert in the talk show Aap Kay Muqabil, described her death as a huge loss. “Deeply saddened over the demise of Mishal Bukhari… Such a decent and wonderful person,” he tweeted.

Published in Dawn, january 4th, 2023

Comments (3)
Taj Ahmad
Jan 04, 2023 09:21am
So sad, RIP to her, a young life gone so fast.
Dr. Siddiqui
Jan 04, 2023 09:31am
RIP! Such losses could be prevented by early diagnosis and treatment!
Jankiram Pardeshi
Jan 04, 2023 09:34am
RIP
