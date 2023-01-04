Anchor Mishal Bukhari passes away

KARACHI: Mishal Bukhari, a talk show host at Aap TV channel, passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer for two years. She was 38.

“My wife, journalist Mishal Bukhari, a beautiful heart, an incomparable personality, an incredibly patient, unbelievably brave woman, left an unbearable shock after fighting cancer for two years,” her husband, Bol TV anchor Ameer Abbas, said on Twitter.

Ms Bukhari’s funeral prayers will be held on Wednesday (today) at 1pm at Jamia Al-Muntazar in Lahore.

Expressing grief over the demise, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a condolence message that Ms Bukhari was deeply saddened at the news and that her services for the media industry would never be forgotten, APP reported.

Senior journalist Rauf Klasra, who appeared with Ms Bukhari as an expert in the talk show Aap Kay Muqabil, described her death as a huge loss. “Deeply saddened over the demise of Mishal Bukhari… Such a decent and wonderful person,” he tweeted.

