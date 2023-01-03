Sherry promises measures to combat climate change in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said the federal government would take “more effective and serious measures” to mitigate the impact of climate change on Gilgit-Baltistan.

The federal minister made these comments during a meeting with Amjad Hussain, the opposition leader in the GB assembly who had called on her on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the opposition leader, the minister was apprised of the adverse impacts of climate change in GB. He further told that various issues are arising in GB due to climate change, the statement added.

Mr Hussain said glaciers that were melting at a rapid pace posed risks to the local population and infrastructure. “Protecting these glaciers and preventing locals from melting glaciers disaster is the urgent need of the hour,” he added.

Ms Rehman said the federal government was working to implement protective measures in Gilgit-Baltistan to save the region from the climate change impacts. She said work needed to be done in Gilgit-Baltistan to avoid damage from climate change, for which the federal government would take “more effective and serious measures”.

Published in Dawn, january 3th, 2023