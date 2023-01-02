Ex-CM accuses ministers in Balochistan of selling govt jobs

QUETTA: Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has accused the ministers and officials of the incumbent Balochistan government of selling jobs in different departments and receiving huge amounts of money from the candidates.

However, Parliamentary Secretary for Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) Bushra Rind has rejected the allegations and challenged Mr Alyani to come up with proof. She said the government believes in merit for recruitment on all posts.

Mr Alyani alleged in a statement that the departments concerned were getting Rs1.5 million each for the post of peon and driver and Rs4m for stenographer. He said the ministers and officers running the S&GAD must know about these wrongdoings and wondered whether the candidates getting these posts after paying huge sums of money would be employees or investors.

“The people are trying to arrange a huge amount through loan for getting such a job,” the former chief minister claimed, adding that the authorities concerned should take notice of this wrongdoing. He said everybody knew those people who were responsible for creating this atmosphere.

Bushra Rind strongly reacted to the allegations and termed these propaganda. She said if the former chief minister had any proof, he should come forward with it. She said the provincial government was ensuring the recruitment of talented youth on merit.

She said the unwarranted allegations were aimed at discouraging the talented youth and making the recruitment process suspicious. “These allegations are aimed at achieving desired results by pressuring the recruitment process,” she claimed.

Ms Rind said the present coalition government was protecting the employment resources of people and increasing opportunities, adding that recently 800 new posts were created in the S&GAD to provide jobs to the educated youth. Similarly, she said, the process of recruitment is going on for vacant posts in other departments as well.

“The chief minister made 1,500 contractual teachers and 360 temporary employees of C&W permanent and by restoring trade in the border areas, the employment of people was protected,” she said, adding: “The accusers cannot tolerate that the credit of giving employment to the people was also given to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023