DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2023

Forming two national teams will help improve bench strength, says Afridi

Agencies Published January 1, 2023 Updated January 1, 2023 10:08am
Interim head of the PCB selection committee, Shahid Afridi, speaks to media in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Interim head of the PCB selection committee, Shahid Afridi, speaks to media in Karachi on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi is looking at improving Pakistan’s bench strength by forming two separate squads but he doesn’t plan on staying too long in his role as the interim head of the national team’s selection committee.

“I want to create two teams for Pakistan before my tenure ends in order to improve the bench strength,” Afridi told reporters here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s been the case that players tend to stay in their comfort zone knowing they don’t have a backup, and therefore, we are working on this aspect to ensure there is always a ready-made replacement for any player.”

But Afridi, who was handed the role after the management committee led by Najam Sethi took over the PCB earlier this month, is running short of time in being able to do that. The initial tenure of the selection committee ends with the culmination of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan. The second Test, starting on Monday, and three One-day Internationals remain.

“It will be a bit difficult for me to continue with this new responsibility [post-New Zealand series] as the activities of my charitable foundation require my personal involvement,” said the former Pakistan captain.

“We are here for this particular series and we want to do justice with our job,” added Afridi, who has former Pakistan cricketers Abdur Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum as members on his committee.

Afridi said that a communication gap that existed between players and the selection com­mittee has hindered Pakistan cricket.

“The chief selector should be in direct contact with individual players to be aware of their positions properly,” he said.

Informing about the late call-ups for Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the probables’ list for the New Zealand ODIs, he said that he got a real picture about their fitness once he spoke to them. “That’s why I invited them for a fitness test,” he added.

Afridi hinted that the pitch for the second Test would be better than the one for the opening game, which ended in a draw.

“We are deliberating upon preparing a pitch that may help bowlers and batsman alike,” he said. “We cannot become a top team by playing on these wickets. The wickets on which we’ve been playing are injurious for our bowlers.”

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Helper
Jan 01, 2023 10:18am
BCCI will not permit
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jan 01, 2023 10:43am
Also better to have 2 Babar Azams - one for each team.
Reply Recommend 0
Infact
Jan 01, 2023 10:56am
Why are we going India's way?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba Hassan
Jan 01, 2023 11:00am
How can a selector assigned interim job for a series, develop bench strength and two separate teams? Absolutely ridiculous
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 01, 2023 11:02am
Did Afridi get approval from BCCI to form two teams?
Reply Recommend 0
Rain King
Jan 01, 2023 11:05am
Brilliant idea. At least someone other than Zimbabwe will want to play against Pakistan and Pakistan will always win.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.
New Covid concerns
31 Dec, 2022

New Covid concerns

THE wave of fresh Covid-19 infections from new variants reported in China has sparked concerns about the spread of...
Gwadar tension
31 Dec, 2022

Gwadar tension

TENSION in Gwadar and other parts of Makran has been running high over the past several days, as protesters...
Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.