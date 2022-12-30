DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2022

Govt decides to outsource country’s three major airports

APP Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 11:47pm

The government decided on Friday to outsource airports in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi in a bid to attract foreign direct investment and provide “world-class facilities” to passengers.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to the aviation sector, a PM Office press release said.

It was decided that the government would hire the services of operators of international repute to run three major airports in the first phase.

As per the plan, the international operators would help run the said entities for a period of 20-25 years.

The meeting also decided to engage the International Finance Corporation to provide consultancy services.

The international operators would provide the services of international standards at the said airports besides uplifting them through foreign investment.

The meeting gave the Public Private Partnership Authority a go-ahead to initiate the formalities.

The prime minister instructed the authority to ensure the accomplishment of the process transparently and in accordance with the highest standards.

The participants were also told that 44 countries were pursuing the public-private-partnership formula including the US, UK, India, Bahrain, and Brazil where the airports were run under the PPP mode.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Umair
Dec 30, 2022 11:50pm
Expect workers strike soon
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Ahmed -II
Dec 30, 2022 11:51pm
Excellent opportunity to fill some more pockets.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Dec 30, 2022 11:55pm
White foreigners from progressive countries should be hired to work at the airports because local staff which is jealous treats the passengers with extreme hostility. Especially, women travelling alone are treated very badly and questioned as if they are property of the local airport staff.
Reply Recommend 0
Amira
Dec 30, 2022 11:57pm
Fire the local workers. They are biased, hateful and do moral policing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Dec 30, 2022 11:58pm
ASAP
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Dec 30, 2022 11:58pm
At last some good news
Reply Recommend 0
Ukpindite
Dec 30, 2022 11:58pm
Give to Americans
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Dec 31, 2022 12:00am
I just visited karachi last week via Dubai and on return trip via Istanbul….. just privatizing pakistan airports will not help….pathetic mentality needs to change, pathetic self interest need to change. Just look at the rest of Karachi city, another nonsense that will result in friends getting rich and citizens getting nothing scheme….
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Ahmed -I
Dec 31, 2022 12:01am
Good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Amira
Dec 31, 2022 12:02am
@Umair, they better fix their behaviour with passengers or they should be fired. Airport workers should get a rating by every passenger that should be recorded
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Dec 31, 2022 12:13am
Customs, ASF and immigration will also be outsourced? As travellers mostly suffer at their hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 31, 2022 12:16am
Would any foreign entity baring PRChina even be interested?. Close down these lousy Airports. Provide good road/rail transport to Amritsar, Kabul etc for passengers to take Air Travel.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Dec 31, 2022 12:21am
How much commission is being provided to Sharifs and Zardaris - This deal does not seem to be transparent
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Dec 31, 2022 12:24am
Really - Airports!?! To attract any foreign investors the entire gang that is running the current government needs to be put in JAIL for a very LONG time!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali S
Dec 31, 2022 12:29am
Good, now outsource PIA as well
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.
Digital sharks
30 Dec, 2022

Digital sharks

WITH the evolution of e-commerce in Pakistan, more and more people have started opting for digital solutions for...
The world’s displaced
30 Dec, 2022

The world’s displaced

AN end-of-year UN report has revealed a dismal picture of refugees around the world. A staggering 100m people were...
Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...
Senseless death
29 Dec, 2022

Senseless death

CONSIDERING the unrelenting crime wave that has engulfed Karachi, law enforcers are understandably under a lot of...