DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 23, 2022

Cameron Green in a good space ahead of Boxing Day Test

Reuters Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 10:03am

MELBOURNE: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green conceded he has not made much of an impact recently with the team playing so well but he says he is in a “good space” and ready to play his part ahead of the ‘Boxing Day’ Test against South Africa in Melbourne.

Green did not bat in the first of Australia’s two Test wins over the West Indies earlier this month and scored just nine and five in the second match.

He then hit 18 off 19 balls in the first innings of Australia’s opening test against South Africa, and was scoreless in the second innings as the hosts wrapped up the win in just two days.

He bowled only 32 overs across the three Tests but took five catches in the field in their win over South Africa.

“It has definitely been a weird start to the summer for myself, not having to do too much,” Green told reporters. “Being the all-rounder you are kind of like the guy to help out if the team needs. At the moment it feels like I am not really needed in a way, but that is obviously a sign of how well we are playing.”

Green said he had been working hard in training to keep sharp when called upon.

“All you can look at is how you are training and I feel in a pretty good space,” he added. “I’m hitting the ball well. If you can’t get much game time that’s the only way you can tell how you are going. I feel pretty good in the nets.”

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...
Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...