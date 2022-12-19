DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

Soldier, 2 civilians martyred in suicide blast in Miranshah: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 08:59pm

A soldier and two civilians were martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan district’s Miranshah on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

A press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the soldier as 33-year-old Naik Abid from Mansehra.

The ISPR added that one civilian was injured in the incident too.

Today’s incident comes five days after a soldier and a civilian were martyred in a suicide blast in Miranshah on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier was identified as 30-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Ameer. Moreover, nine civilians were injured as well, the ISPR had said.

On Dec 5, at least five terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in Jhallar Algad area of North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jumanji
Dec 19, 2022 09:17pm
Again no air strikes why send the foot soldiers when you can send in the birds?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Dec 19, 2022 09:21pm
Whenever Imran is in trouble his extended friends start skirmishes in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2022 09:31pm
What a gigantic, ghastly, gruesome, grim, grisly, grave, gross and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 19, 2022 09:38pm
Taliban used similar tactics(Terror attacks, soldier killings) to force Afghan Army drop arms and won without a fight. It's Pakistani Army's turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Dec 19, 2022 09:50pm
Thank you Bajwa. Lal Qilla, Delhi waiting for you to give award of the century.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...