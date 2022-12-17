DAWN.COM Logo

3 passengers gunned down in Hangu after ‘heated argument’ on van: police

Javid Hussain Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 12:56pm
Injured and the bodies were taken to DHQ Hospital, Hangu. — Photo by author

At least three people aboard a passenger van in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were allegedly killed on Saturday morning when a man shot at other travellers, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur told Dawn.com that some of the passengers on the van got into a heated argument and the situation escalated with one of them taking out his gun and opening fire on the others.

As a result, three people including two women lost their lives, he added. Several were injured. The DPO said law enforcers have cordoned off the area and started looking for the suspect, who fled after the crime. The incident took place near the Shanawari area of Hangu.

He said the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be determined.

Initially, reports said that the bus was fired upon, however, the DPO clarified to Dawn.com that the incident occurred due to fighting between the passengers.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Hangu, Wilayat Khan, confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com and shared that the injured were under treatment.

In September, at least fourteen people were injured during an exchange of fire between the Karbogha Sharif and Doaba tribes of Hangu over a land dispute.

